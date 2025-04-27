 Skip to main content
These oneworld airlines are relocating to Terminal 8 at JFK Airport

By
Terminal 8 at JFK Airport
Terminal 8 at JFK Airport American Airlines / American Airlines

American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines are joining forces at Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), bringing the terminal’s total oneworld Alliance members to 10. By joining American in Terminal 8, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines will help make travelers’ days smoother for a more streamlined airport experience. 

Hawaiian Airlines has begun Terminal 8 flights

Hawaiian Airlines began flights out of Terminal 8 on April 22, with a route to Honolulu (HNL). Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines plan to relocate all operations to Terminal 8 by October, including the moving of gates, ticket counters, and other customer services. Inside the terminal, passengers can enjoy easier connections and world-class lounges. Soon, travelers will have access to more than 60 restaurant and shopping choices via a comprehensive redevelopment program, conducted by American, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports. 

Amanda Zhang, American’s Vice President of Corporate Real Estate, said: “We are thrilled to welcome our West Coast International Alliance and oneworld® partner, Alaska Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines to Terminal 8. We continue to invest in JFK to enhance the travel experience for our customers and those of our partners like Alaska and Hawaiian, especially as we make progress on the redesign and expansion of the T8 concessions program, bringing new shops and restaurant options for customers to enjoy.”

Shane Jones, Senior Vice President of Fleet, Revenue Products and Real Estate at Alaska Airlines, said: “The new long-term lease at Terminal 8 and our resulting move strengthen our commitment to enhancing the guest experience, improving employee spaces and driving better economic outcomes for our JFK operation. Terminal 8 is home to American Airlines — our long-standing oneworld® partner — and this move demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering seamless connectivity for our guests. After two years of thoughtful evaluation, we’re excited to be closer to American and other global partners to better serve guests.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
