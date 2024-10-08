Spirit Airlines has great deals on one-way tickets

Autumn is a beautiful time to explore. As the air cools and the days shorten, it provides a comfortable atmosphere to see new places and try new things. It’s also a nice time to take a break from the hectic everyday and experience exciting locales, like Las Vegas or New York City. But airfare can get expensive, forcing you to delay a relaxing trip.

Spirit Airlines’ latest fare deals put a fall excursion within reach, with prices starting at $24 one-way. The itineraries visit desirable cities across the U.S., letting you save money for hotels, restaurants, and more. Here are the details.

Recommended Videos

Spirit’s current flight deals start at $24

On the “Popular Flight Deals on Spirit” page on the airline’s website, deals await to destinations across the U.S. Many fares cost under $50, with the lowest — Burbank (BUR) to Las Vegas (LAS) — only $24 one-way. Every fare is for Spirit’s “Go” class seating, which allows one personal item but no carry-on or checked bags. Customers can add bags or upgrade seats for an additional cost. Additionally, the carrier’s been adding perks like free Wi-Fi for loyalty members and double points on some flights.

Spirit’s current deals include (one-way):

Detroit (DTW) to Las Vegas (LAS): $46

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Atlanta (ATL): $27

Orlando (MCO) to New York (LGA): $39

Orlando (MCO) to San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU): $67

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Chicago (ORD): $39

That’s not all. There are plenty more to sift through on the Spirit website. Tickets are limited and subject to availability. The sale comes as Spirit considers bankruptcy and just removed 32 routes from its schedule.