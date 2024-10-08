 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Spirit’s latest bargain fares fly to Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Fort Lauderdale, for under $50

Spirit Airlines has great deals on one-way tickets

By
Fremont Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
Fremont Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV Sean Lee via Unsplash

Autumn is a beautiful time to explore. As the air cools and the days shorten, it provides a comfortable atmosphere to see new places and try new things. It’s also a nice time to take a break from the hectic everyday and experience exciting locales, like Las Vegas or New York City. But airfare can get expensive, forcing you to delay a relaxing trip. 

Spirit Airlines’ latest fare deals put a fall excursion within reach, with prices starting at $24 one-way. The itineraries visit desirable cities across the U.S., letting you save money for hotels, restaurants, and more. Here are the details.

Recommended Videos

Spirit’s current flight deals start at $24

Atlanta, Georgia skyline
Piedmont Park, Atlanta, Georgia Kyle Sudu via Unsplash

On the “Popular Flight Deals on Spirit” page on the airline’s website, deals await to destinations across the U.S. Many fares cost under $50, with the lowest — Burbank (BUR) to Las Vegas (LAS) — only $24 one-way. Every fare is for Spirit’s “Go” class seating, which allows one personal item but no carry-on or checked bags. Customers can add bags or upgrade seats for an additional cost. Additionally, the carrier’s been adding perks like free Wi-Fi for loyalty members and double points on some flights. 

Spirit’s current deals include (one-way):

  • Detroit (DTW) to Las Vegas (LAS): $46
  • Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Atlanta (ATL): $27
  • Orlando (MCO) to New York (LGA): $39
  • Orlando (MCO) to San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU): $67
  • Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Chicago (ORD): $39

That’s not all. There are plenty more to sift through on the Spirit website. Tickets are limited and subject to availability. The sale comes as Spirit considers bankruptcy and just removed 32 routes from its schedule. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
10 can’t-miss things to do in Belize on your next trip
Explore this tropical, Caribbean paradise
Belize beach scene on Caye Caulker

Belize is a small but exciting country situated on the eastern coast of Central America and is known for its stunning beaches and fascinating history. Formerly known as British Honduras, Belize gained independence in 1981, but it still proudly embraces its British colonial roots alongside its rich Maya heritage. As the only English-speaking country in Central America, it’s super easy to get around, making it a top travel destination for those looking for both adventure and relaxation.

From ancient Mayan ruins to world-class diving spots, there’s no shortage of things to do in Belize. So, let’s dive into the best things you can do while visiting this tropical paradise.
1. Visit Secret Beach

Read more
These are the upgrades coming to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
These changes to Reagan National Airport have just been confirmed
Airplane wing and purple sky

Air travel can be a hassle, but there's good news for anyone flying to or from Washington, DC. The National Park Service (NPS) has approved two projects aimed at enhancing the traveling experience for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and the surrounding areas. These initiatives focus on improving both pedestrian and vehicle access to ultimately create a more efficient and secure experience for all commuters.
Here are the upgrades coming to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
 

The first of these projects is called CC2DCA, which aims to connect Crystal City to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with safer, more accessible routes for pedestrians and cyclists. The CC2DCA project is designed to encourage green travel by making non-car travel, like walking, biking, and public transportation, more convenient. The NPS worked closely with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on this project since it utilizes land from the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Read more
The best fall road trips in the U.S.: The most scenic routes for autumn adventures
Gas up the car and hit the road
Autumn Mountains

If you’ve looked at a fall foliage map recently, you know it’s the perfect time to plan a scenic road trip to soak in the season’s changing colors. One of the best ways to experience the beauty of the changing seasons is by taking a fall road trip through some of the country’s most scenic routes. Whether you’re dreaming of a classic New England adventure or seeking a more unique journey along the West Coast, we’ve rounded up the best fall road trips that offer stunning views and unforgettable experiences.
American Fork Canyon, Utah

American Fork Canyon, located in Utah, is one of the best spots in the country for a fall road trip, attracting over a million visitors every year. The Alpine Scenic Loop Backway is the perfect route for taking in the stunning fall foliage. If you stick to State Road 92 and don’t plan on using any recreation facilities, you can skip the fees! But if you want to stay longer and enjoy all the area has to offer – like camping at Timpanogos Campground, fishing at American Fork River, or hiking the popular Timpanogos Cave – you’ll need a 1 to 3-day pass for $10 or a 7-day pass for $20.
Green Mountains, Vermont

Read more