Sammy Hagar’s latest hot spot is a tropical oasis in Las Vegas

Sammy's Island at the Palms Casino Resort is a beach party in the city

Sammy's Island at Palms Las Vegas
Denise Truscello

Sammy Hagar knows how to have fun. Through his five-decade career, the “Red Rocker” has been on lead vocals for hits like “I Can’t Drive 55,” “Right Now,” and “Why Can’t This Be Love.” His passionate, inspiring tone raises your spirits and your heart rate, turning a regular car ride into a mini rock concert.

Sammy also enjoys the island lifestyle, having started Cabo Cantina in Baja, Mexico, in 1990. Combining live music, fine spirits, and curated foods, the cantina is the place to be when you want to party your heart out. Cabo Wabo Tequila debuted in the mid-90s, adding more fuel to the cantina’s vibrant atmosphere. 

Now, with the debut of Sammy’s Island at The Palms Casino Resort, his knack for rock ‘n roll and island fun collide, creating the perfect place to let loose in Las Vegas. Here’s what that includes.

Sammy Hagar: An all-American rockstar

Sammy Hagar at Sammy's Island at Palms pool
Robert John Kley

Few singers can match Sammy’s decades-long tenure belting out intense, uplifting hits. Whether evading police in his Ferrari 512BBi in the video for “I Can’t Drive 55” or preaching about living in the moment in “Right Now,” he’s a singer that grabs your heart and doesn’t let go. I once attended a Van Halen concert with Sammy on vocals and left feeling high and inspired, something I’ll never forget. 

Over the years, he’s sung on 25 albums, achieving Platinum status — with 50 million copies sold worldwide — as a member of Montrose, as a solo artist, then with Van Halen, Chickenfoot, and now, Circle. That’s resulted in Grammy wins and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Later this year, he’ll receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But Sammy’s interests aren’t confined to music — he also loves fine food and drink and good times with friends. That passion is on display at his Cabo Wabo Cantinas in Mexico and Las Vegas, and with his line of spirits and beer, like Santo Spirits (a partnership with Guy Fieri), Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum (a collaboration with Rick Springfield), Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktails, and Red Rocker Brewing Company.

Sammy’s Island: A beach party in the City of Lights

Cabanas at Sammy's Island
Palms Casino and Resortt

Sammy’s Island at Palms Pool displays the Red Rocker’s signature touch at every turn. Whether the high-end spirits and food or the design and fabrics of the beach bungalows, it’s the place to experience a rock concert on the beach while in the heart of Las Vegas. After playing the tables, it’s the perfect party atmosphere. 

For the Island, The Palms Pool underwent a total redesign, with Hagar’s signature beach vibe emblazoned on the Red Rocker Bungalows, food and spirits, and live music series. The menu includes island-themed cocktails like the Maui-jito, made from Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, pineapple syrup, fresh mint leaves, fresh lime juice, and club soda, with dehydrated pineapple on top. Pair that with the Beach Club burger, with Wagyu beef covered in grille poblano and poblano-lime aioli, served on a brioche bun. What a combo for kicking back, relaxing, and enjoying some rock ‘n roll.

Then there’s the music. This summer, the Sammy’s Island stage pays tribute to the spirit of rock n’ roll, with All-Star Jam performances that’ll make you want to party all night. On July 20, the All-Star Jam: Hosted by SIXWIRE includes headliners Mark McGrath and Matt Scanell from Vertical Horizon. Also performing are the Rembrandts and Emerson Hart.

Additionally, the Island features cabanas and daybeds, letting you host a party or unwind in the sun. Grab a cocktail at the Tiki Bar — or a flight of tequila at the Tequileria — and get ready for a good time.

Sammy’s Island: The place to be in Las Vegas this summer

Sammy's Island at Palms Las Vegas
Denise Truscello

I don’t know about you, but exclusive food and spirits, vibrant live music, and an island-themed atmosphere sounds like a great time. Combine that with being in the heart of Las Vegas, and you’ve got a place to release your inner rock star. The Palms offers several ways to help you make that happen.

Between now and October 31, guests reserving a minimum two-night stay can use the code SHWCP24 for a Sammy’s Island room package. That includes 15% off rooms and suites and a $50 credit for food and drink at Sammy’s Island. 

Las Vegas brings images of high stakes, tense tables, and wild times. Sammy’s Island adds a different feel, bringing the island spirit to the city for a unique experience under the sun. 

