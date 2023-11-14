 Skip to main content
What to do at the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: The hottest parties and events (for when you’re not watching the race)

What to do in Vegas when you're not watching F1

James Dolan
By
Las Vegas aerial photograph at night
Pixabay / Pexels

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is finally happening this coming weekend after 41 years of a hiatus. It’s bound to be the biggest motorsport event of the year, with 20 world-class drivers competing for glory at the heart of Las Vegas. In true Las Vegas fashion, the climax of the Formula 1 racing event will happen on Saturday night from 10 p.m. on a 3.8-mile street circuit next to the biggest casinos and hotels.

Most of the F1 Las Vegas tickets sold out a few months ago, but if you’re lucky, you can still get last-minute tickets or premium packages for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Of course, watching the F1 racing event won’t be the only thing to do in Las Vegas — you can also attend the hottest parties in Las Vegas. Here is a lineup of the hottest parties, concerts, and experiences you don’t want to miss out.

Vista Las Vegas
Vista Las Vegas

The Vista Las Vegas experience hosted by Mark Wahlberg

If you want to party on a rooftop with an unobstructed view of F1 supercars racing along The Strip, you could check out the Vista Las Vegas experience. The event will take place at Drai’s rooftop terrace from Thursday, November 16, to Saturday, November 18, with Mark Wahlberg as the host. 

Recommended Videos

The ticket to access the event is inclusive of welcome drinks, world-class cuisine options, and desserts. You will also be entertained by DJs and live acts while having a chance to engage with special guests. During the F1 race, guests will watch a live broadcast with commentary from David Coulthard, a former F1 driver.

Club SI balcony view
Formula 1 / Club SI

Sports Illustrated’s Club SI experience

Sports Illustrated will host a three-day experience at Club SI along Las Vegas Boulevard during the F1 Grand Prix. On Thursday, Dax Shepard will make a live recording of the Eff Won Podcast to cover the Formula 1 drama and technical knowledge that you should know before the race kicks off. On Friday night, you can catch up on the qualifying sessions at a swimsuit party hosted by Nicole English and Brooks Nader.

For the grand event on Saturday night, the event at Club SI will be hosted by David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal. If you have the best seat, you can watch your favorite F1 drivers racing at speeds over 200 mph on the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

Nightclub scene
AbdAlRahman / Adobe Stock

Zouk Nightclub experience

If you want to party after every F1 race event, you can head out to the Zouk Nightclub after midnight. What can you expect? Travis Scott will be performing on Thursday, while Zedd and DJ Snake will take over the stage on Friday night. EDM DJ and producer, Tiesto, will also entertain the crowd on Saturday night after the winner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix is announced.

Wynn Las Vegas XS
Barbara Kraft / Wynn Las Vegas

XS Nightclub experience

The XS Nightclub along Las Vegas Boulevard will host one of the hottest parties during the F1 race weekend. The Chainsmokers will headline the experience on Thursday night, and the Swedish House Mafia will bring the house down on Friday night.

Once the drivers have done 50 laps on the street circuit to decide the winner on Saturday night, Calvin Harris and Diplo will do a DJ live set until early morning on Sunday. If you still have the energy to continue the next day, you can party with Black Coffee and Rüfüs Du Sol on Sunday night.

Rendered image of fans attending the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Formula 1

T-Mobile Zone at Sphere experience

There will be a big party at the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere with back-to-back performances during the race weekend. On Thursday, you can enjoy live performances from Mark Ronson, Nile Rodgers, and Kylie Minogue. Major Lazor will also perform on Friday night at T-Mobile Zone after Siobhan Bell and A-Trak have graced the stage. On Saturday night, you can groove with Tokimonsta and J Balvin as you wait for the Grand Prix race at 10 p.m.

A DJ playing music to a crowd during the day at a Marquees Dome pool party
Tao Group

The Marquee Dome pool party

It isn’t a Las Vegas party weekend if you haven’t experienced a day club pool party. The Marquee Dome will host the biggest daytime pool party in Las Vegas during the F1 race weekend with tickets starting from $30. Canadian DJ duo, Loud Luxury will headline the event on Saturday and Dutch DJ and music producer, Martin Garrix will take over on Saturday.

If you purchase the Marquee Las Vegas party pass tickets, you will have unlimited access to events at Marquee Nightclub, TAO Nightclub, Hakkasan Nightclub, OMNIA, and JEWEL Nightclub.

A dining room table with plates full of food at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.
Caesars Palace

Las Vegas food experience

Most restaurants at Resorts World Las Vegas will offer globally inspired cuisine experiences during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. If you’re into Japanese-inspired cuisines, Kusa Nori restaurant will offer a six-course menu and teppanyaki experience on Friday and Saturday for $195 per person. Alternatively, you could consider an all-you-can-eat Chinese-inspired buffet at Genting Palace restaurant on Friday and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at $88 per person.

If you’re a vegan, Crossroads Kitchen will offer a plant-based, Italian-inspired brunch buffet on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for $55 per person. But if you want to enjoy an all-inclusive Italian-inspired brunch cuisine with wine, cocktails, and caviar while listening to a live band, you could reserve a table at Brezza at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday. The ticket for the cuisine experience at Brezza is $295 per person.

If you’re a meat lover, the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse at The Venetian Resort offers some of the best dry-aged steak, seafood, and a collection of wine. You could also reserve a table at other fine dining restaurants located at Grand Canal Shoppes, such as Buddy V’s Ristorante, The X Pot, Cut by Wolfgang Puck, SUSHISAMBA, and Chica.

Here is a guide to other places and things to do in Las Vegas. Of course, don’t forget that what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. 

Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
