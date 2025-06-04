This lodge might be the coziest spot in the Columbia River Gorge

If you want it all, you can have it at Skamania Lodge. From zipping through the trees to soaking in a hot bath with a forest view, this Pacific Northwest getaway is located in the Columbia River Gorge, one of our favorite sustainable tourism destinations. The lodge walks the line between rustic and luxurious with surprising ease. The crowd is outdoorsy yet upscale, and you’ll see a mix of couples, families, and friend groups peppered across its 175 wooded acres.

Our Skamania Lodge experience will help you decide which unique property to stay in, as well as the best activities to enjoy on site. The lodge is just 50 minutes from Portland, Oregon, and 3 hours from Seattle; it’s a relatively quick escape into the forested luxury of the Columbia River Gorge.

Recommended Videos

Sleeping among the trees: Skamania’s elevated accommodations

Skamania Lodge offers three different accommodations: classic lodge rooms, soaring treehouses, and luxury glamping tents. All guests have access to the main lodge’s communal areas, where stone fireplaces crackle beneath vaulted wood-beamed ceilings and full-length windows frame the Columbia River Gorge in every shade of green.

The layout encourages a slower pace, and I was happy to enjoy a book and cocktail in the lodge’s interior. Oversized leather chairs, soft lighting, and the hum of travelers sharing wine and board games create a relaxed, lodge-meets-living-room vibe. There is more seating on the lawn, alongside large communal fire pits where strangers connect over s’mores and stories.

While I didn’t stay in a lodge room, it’s worth noting that they’re located closest to the spa, pool, indoor recreation, and dining areas. These rooms are ideal for guests who plan to easily move between amenities.

I spent two nights in a treehouse and one night in a Quartz glamping tent, and here’s how they compare:

Treehouses: elevated, cozy, and well-appointed

Built on stilts and nestled in the woods, Skamania’s treehouses feel like a forested hideaway designed by someone who understands comfort and charm. From the outside, they look like modern cabins suspended mid-air. They are timber-clad, private, and perfectly placed between the pines.

Inside, the highlight is a wall-mounted fireplace that warms the bedroom and the covered deck. We also had a plus-sized king-sized bed, a day bed, and plenty of extra blankets and pillows.

Contemporary artwork dots each wall, adding a splash of color and modernity to the unit. The roomy walk-in shower had unbelievably good water pressure, perfect for soaking sore muscles after a day exploring the grounds.

You can step out wrapped in a blanket and sip coffee as the trees shift with the wind. We roasted s’mores with the kit provided, stocked cold drinks in the YETI cooler, and had everything we needed for a cozy night in.

Glamping tents: serene luxury in the forest

Of the two stays, the Quartz glamping tent was my favorite, as I felt like I was truly camping, without any discomfort from my usual Coleman tent. These aren’t basic canvas tents. They’re design-forward sanctuaries with warm wood accents, modern furniture, and a layout that invites calm. The entryway opens to the forest, so you can hear birdsong without leaving bed.

But the bathroom (housed in its own smaller canvas tent steps from the main living area) is the showstopper. A deep soaking tub faces a canvas flap that rolls up to reveal the forest, with robes and slippers to make the experience all the more cozy.

I took a lengthy soak while watching treetops sway overhead and listening to spring birdsongs, letting the tension melt away. The on-site gift shop sells bath bombs, local salts, and soothing candles to elevate your bath to spa-like proportions.

Like the treehouses, the tent had a fridge, s’mores kit, coffee maker, and plenty of utensils. It doesn’t have a television, but we brought our trusty XGIMI MoGo 3 projector and used the canvas wall for movie screenings.

Forest adventures to fireside relaxation: On-site activities

The best thing about Skamania Lodge is that you can book a full day of activities all week long, or do absolutely nothing. Either way, you will feel fully accommodated and the staff makes it a breeze to curate the exact experience you’ve visited this rustic resort for. Here are my favorite property perks and activities:

Two dining options at Skamania Lodge

The lodge has two main dining spots: a casual bar and grill and a more refined dining room. I ate at both during my stay. My favorite dish was featured scallops that hit every note, with crispy edges and a tender center, plated with artful precision.

The lodge’s kitchen leans into the region’s ingredients in a way that feels intentional and local. The menu features Columbia River steelhead, wild mushrooms, and Hood River pears. The dishes walk a line between rustic and elevated, from comforting bison chili with cornbread muffins to butternut squash ravioli finished with sage butter.

The same goes for the cocktail menu. I had a classic Sazerac one night and a modern signature cocktail the next. Each one felt balanced, stiff, and memorable. Room service was quick and readily available for all guests in any accommodation. Both times I ordered, it showed up in under 30 minutes, almost twice as quickly as I’ve experienced at hotels of a similar calibre.

The Backyard Golf Center

The Backyard is Skamania’s golf and recreation area, steps from the main lodge and parking lot. It includes an 18-hole course, a smaller nine-hole short course, a disc golf course that winds through the woods, and plenty of open space to hang out or play lawn games.

We tried the disc golf course, and honestly, it wore us out more than expected, but in a good way, as it built up our appetites for happy hour and dinner. The hills are steeper than they look, but they are tranquil and rolling, striking the perfect balance between a well-manicured course and the rugged outdoors.

The aerial park and zipline

We tried the Skamania zipline course, and it was easily the most adrenaline-packed activity on the property. Each line stretches between 100 and 900 feet, and you can actually hear people zipping overhead from other parts of the lodge grounds. Skamania cleverly uses the terrain by layering aerial elements on top of one another, so there’s plenty of space for adventurous activities.

The course includes seven zip lines, three sky bridges, an auto-belay, and some light trail walking between sections. It’s all fully guided, and the staff kept it fun while making sure we felt safe and informed the entire time.

While we didn’t try the aerial park, we passed by much of it, and it’s a striking setup on its own. The park features 19 platforms and 28 elements, designed with three progressive loops branching off from a central starting point.

Unlike the zipline, the aerial park is self-paced. Guests move through on their own, testing balance and focus across rope bridges, climbing structures, and elevated challenges.

Enjoy the newly renovated pool and hot tub

The lodge’s pool and spa area, perfectly situated overlooking the Gorge and nestled against natural rock formations, is truly a spa area that everyone wants to hang out in and never leave. This space opened this year after a complete renovation, and it still has that “new spa feel” to it.

I appreciated that the pool and spa area is designed to integrate with the natural landscape. I found myself torn between soaking in my private glamping tub or indulging in the spa. Either way, it felt like a win.

Guests seeking a massage, facial, or exfoliation can also book treatments at Waterleaf Spa + Pool, which is connected to and bookable at the lodge’s poolhouse.

Other activities to keep in mind

There were far too many activities to do it all during my stay at Skamania Lodge, so I will surely be back. Here are just a few more things you’ll find around the property:

Electric bike rentals

Axe throwing

Self-guided forest bathing experience

The Gorge Loop Fitness Trail

On-site events and seasonal programming

Walking trails across the grounds

Concierge arranged local tours, including fishing, hiking, or other guided adventures

I can’t stress how friendly and helpful the Skamania Lodge staff is. Don’t hesitate to call them and plan any excursions. This way, when you arrive, everything is set and all you have to do is show up and soak in the experience.

The perfect sample Skamania itinerary

If you’re visiting as a couple, here’s a loose itinerary based on our stay. We aimed for a balance between adventure and rest, but you can tweak it depending on your activity level and interests:

Day 1: Arrive and check in. Play disc golf or explore the putting course in The Backyard. Have dinner at the Cascade Dining Room, then end the night with s’mores by your private fire pit.

Arrive and check in. Play disc golf or explore the putting course in The Backyard. Have dinner at the Cascade Dining Room, then end the night with s’mores by your private fire pit. Day 2: Start with coffee and a spa treatment at the Waterleaf Spa. Take a drive to Mount Hood with a lodge-packed picnic. Stop at a nearby winery on the way back. Wind down with a cocktail from the lounge and a movie in your room.

Start with coffee and a spa treatment at the Waterleaf Spa. Take a drive to Mount Hood with a lodge-packed picnic. Stop at a nearby winery on the way back. Wind down with a cocktail from the lounge and a movie in your room. Day 3: In the morning, try the zipline or aerial park. After lunch, walk the forest bathing trail and let your body slow down before your final night.

In the morning, try the zipline or aerial park. After lunch, walk the forest bathing trail and let your body slow down before your final night. Day 4: Order breakfast in and enjoy it by the fire, soaking up the luxuries of your room one last time. Take one last soak in the tub if you’re in a glamping tent. Pack up, check out, and head home fully reset.

Should you book a trip at the Skamania Lodge? Absolutely. It offers the uniqueness of an alternative property with all of the amenities of a traditional hotel, many times exceeding the service I’ve received at 5-star locales. You will need a week to experience everything the lodge has to offer, but even a single-night getaway is enough to refuel your battery with adventure and well-appointed pampering.