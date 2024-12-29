Save 50% on kids’ tickets with Disney Cruise Line’s latest offer

Disney Cruise Line is making family vacations even more magical for Disney+ subscribers by offering a limited-time deal: kids sail for half price on select cruises in 2025.

The promotion, which must be booked by February 16, 2025, applies to third and fourth guests under 18 traveling in the same stateroom as two full-fare paying guests. Families can take advantage of the discount on select voyages departing between January 3 and June 13, 2025, according to Disney Cruise Line.

Subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this deal, provided each room includes at least two full-fare guests. The offer is available for stateroom categories 04A-11C on the Disney Wish, Disney Dream, and Disney Wonder, giving families a range of options to experience the magic of Disney at sea.

How to take advantage of the offer

Ready to set sail? Booking this half-off kids’ deal is simple for Disney+ subscribers. Start by logging into Disney Cruise Line using your MyDisney account. Don’t have one? Create an account to access the offer. Once logged in, you can book your discounted cruise online directly. Alternatively, you can call Disney Cruise Line at (800) 951-3532 or work with your travel advisor to secure your spot.

Keep in mind, the Disney+ subscriber must be the primary guest on the reservation and must be sailing in one of the staterooms booked with this promotion.

What can you expect from Disney Cruise Line? From fun kids’ clubs and thrilling themed pools to serene adult-exclusive spaces and first-run Disney films, there’s something for everyone onboard.