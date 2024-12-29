 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Save 50% on kids’ tickets with Disney Cruise Line’s latest offer

This sale ends on February 16, 2025

By
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line is making family vacations even more magical for Disney+ subscribers by offering a limited-time deal: kids sail for half price on select cruises in 2025.

The promotion, which must be booked by February 16, 2025, applies to third and fourth guests under 18 traveling in the same stateroom as two full-fare paying guests. Families can take advantage of the discount on select voyages departing between January 3 and June 13, 2025, according to Disney Cruise Line.

Recommended Videos

Subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this deal, provided each room includes at least two full-fare guests. The offer is available for stateroom categories 04A-11C on the Disney Wish, Disney Dream, and Disney Wonder, giving families a range of options to experience the magic of Disney at sea.

Related

How to take advantage of the offer

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line

Ready to set sail? Booking this half-off kids’ deal is simple for Disney+ subscribers. Start by logging into Disney Cruise Line using your MyDisney account. Don’t have one? Create an account to access the offer. Once logged in, you can book your discounted cruise online directly. Alternatively, you can call Disney Cruise Line at (800) 951-3532 or work with your travel advisor to secure your spot.

Keep in mind, the Disney+ subscriber must be the primary guest on the reservation and must be sailing in one of the staterooms booked with this promotion.

What can you expect from Disney Cruise Line? From fun kids’ clubs and thrilling themed pools to serene adult-exclusive spaces and first-run Disney films, there’s something for everyone onboard.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Get ready for a festive 2025 with Tauck’s new all-inclusive Christmas market cruise on the Seine
The 8-day cruise will take you to some of France's most magical places.
Tauck Christmas cruise

Luxury travel company Tauck has announced the addition of the Seine River to its lineup of year-end holiday cruises, offering a festive experience starting in 2025. The eight-day cruise, titled The Seine: Holiday Magic, will take guests on a journey through France, combining the beauty of the Seine with the charm of its Christmas markets.

The adventure begins in Paris, where travelers will board Tauck’s ms Sapphire riverboat for a three-night stay in the City of Lights. During their time in Paris, guests will explore the city's most iconic Christmas markets, including the Tuileries Garden and other markets along the Seine.

Read more
This airline’s Boston lounge offers New England flavor
The newest Delta One lounge offers New England flavor
Delta One Lounge Boston

The latest Delta One lounge opened at Boston Logan International Airport, offering a premium experience with New England flair. It’s the airline’s third Delta One lounge, comprised of 6,700 square feet of upscale surroundings and offering fine seafood and local favorites.
Delta One Lounge Boston: Ocean-inspired luxury
Dining area at Delta One Lounge, Boston Delta Air Lines

Passengers can access the new lounge via the Delta Sky Club in Concourse E. The design taps into New England’s maritime history, with a ceiling and bar shape paying homage to the USS Constitution, nicknamed “Old Iron Sides,” the world's oldest commissioned warship still on the water. Today, it’s docked in Boston Harbor. 

Read more
Seabourn’s ‘Sail of the Year’ promises luxury cruises at unbeatable rates
The promotion runs until February 18, 2025.
Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn, one of the best luxury cruise lines, has just launched its highly anticipated “Sail of the Year” event, offering exceptional savings and perks for travelers. Available now through February 18, 2025, the event includes savings of up to 15% on select 2025 and 2026 ocean and expedition voyages, along with 15% reduced deposits and up to $1,000 in shipboard credit per suite.

"The 'Sail of the Year' event is the perfect opportunity for our guests to plan their next unforgettable journey to destinations they've always wanted to visit," said Mike Fulkerson, Chief Marketing Officer at Seabourn. "We invite them to book now for the best selection of suites and voyages so that they can secure their spot on an extraordinary ultra-luxury Seabourn experience."
‘Sail of the Year’ will take you all around the world

Read more