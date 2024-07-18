 Skip to main content
Fly international for less with Alaska Airlines’ new 50% off deal

This promotion by Alaska Airlines can save you 50%

Airliner Alaska Airlines
Y S via Unsplash

Alaska Airlines frequent fliers can go further for less with the carrier’s latest promotion. The Global Gateways program lets customers redeem miles toward international destinations at up to a 50% discount. Between now and July 31, passengers can take advantage on flights between October 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025. Whether exploring historic Italy or viewing India’s Taj Mahal, these trips offer immersive global experiences. Read on for more details.

Alaska Airlines’ Global Gateways: A cheaper way to see the world

The Colosseum in Rome
Roman Colosseum Ben Lee via Unsplash

Global Gateways is available to Mileage Plan members, with quarterly promotions throughout the year. Each quarter, new deals and destinations appear, helping travelers enjoy tangible rewards. Not only that, but Mileage Plan Members can redeem miles in other ways to help friends and family or assist a worthy cause. Here’s what the current promotion includes.

Between October 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025, destinations consist of:

  • Guadalajara, Mexico: Starting at 12,500 miles
  • Athens, Greece: Starting at 25,000 miles
  • Muscat, Oman: Starting at 25,000 miles
  • Taipei, Taiwan: Starting at 25,000 miles
  • Rome, Italy: Starting at 27,500 miles
  • Delhi, India: Starting at 30,000 miles

To take advantage of the offer, passengers should visit the Alaska Airlines website and then select “use miles” when researching flights. Reduced fares will appear in the results. After that, passengers should simply pick an awards flight and start exploring the globe. 

Customers who need extra miles can also purchase them via the Alaska Airlines website. Additional options include sharing, gifting, or donating miles to friends, family, or charitable organizations. The company’s CARE miles program partners with Make-A-Wish, Fisher House Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, and disaster relief organizations. 

