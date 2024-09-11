 Skip to main content
JetBlue’s flash sale has fares starting at $39

Jet Blue's flash sale lets you fly for less

By
Jet Blue plane with Mint livery
Jet Blue

JetBlue’s 3-day Book Smart sale offers amazing deals to sought-after destinations. Fares begin at $39 one-way for travel between 9/23 and 11/20 (excluding Fri. and Sun.). The sale also includes $200 off vacation packages. But you’ll have to book while you can — the sale ends Sept. 12 at 11:59 p.m. EST.  

The Book Smart sale lets you explore on a budget

San Diego sunset
San Diego, California Frank McKenna via Unsplash

Traveling the world lets you take in new landscapes, people, and cuisine. You might picture San Diego sunsets or envision New England fall foliage. But that costs money, and your travel dreams might not make financial sense. JetBlue’s Book Smart sale puts picturesque places within reach with fares that are hard to believe. If you want a vacation bundle, you can do that too, with steep discounts on package deals.

Example flights from New York City (JFK) include Fort Lauderdale ($39 one-way); Kingston, Jamaica ($139 one-way); and San Diego ($119 one-way). If you want to add a hotel and a round-trip ticket on those trips, it costs $229, $521, and $591, respectively. 

If you’re flying from Boston (BOS), a Las Vegas flight costs $149 one-way; Nassau, Bahamas is $99 one-way; and Montego Bay is $179 one-way. Making those round-trip and adding a hotel costs $264, $459, and $716, respectively. 

No matter where you’re flying from, you can peruse the JetBlue website to find info on deals from the carrier’s various hubs. From Houston to Philadelphia, to Detroit, the airline serves airports across the country.

If that sounds good, you’ll have to act fast, with the sale ending soon. Fares are also subject to limited availability and may not be available on all flights. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
