Las Vegas experiencing record airplane passengers in 2024

When you visit Las Vegas, there’s almost too much to experience. Whether gaming at casinos like Wynn or Bellagio, watching a Formula 1 race, or taking a Grand Canyon helicopter tour, there’s excitement around every corner. Maybe that’s why more and more travelers keep flocking to the desert oasis.

Through the first half of 2024, Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas saw record traffic, with 28.9 million passengers passing through its gates. That’s a 2.6% uptick from a year prior and puts the hub on track for a record 2024. In addition, the number of international visitors keeps increasing, and the airport is adding overseas flights.

Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas: Record traffic, more international flights

Through June, not only were overall passengers up, but international visits rose to 1.9 million, up 20.3% from 2023. Beyond that, the airport keeps adding flights, including routes from Mexico and Europe.

On October 25, Aer Lingus begins service from Dublin, Ireland to Vegas three days per week. Even better, the flight is nonstop, for a convenient journey to the desert metropolis. Customers can book now via the Aer Lingus website.

On June 2, Virgin Atlantic introduced direct flights from Manchester, England, as part of the carrier’s 40th anniversary celebration. That’s notable because the UK is the biggest market for international Las Vegas tourism.

Mexico’s bargain airline, Volaris, will add service from Tijuana on October 29. Ticket sales for the direct flight began June 12.

Lastly, Norway’s Norse Atlantic Airlines will begin direct service from London to Vegas on September 12. The carrier will offer three flights per week aboard Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.