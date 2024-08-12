 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Las Vegas’ Harry Reid airport sees record traffic — and airlines are adding flights

Las Vegas experiencing record airplane passengers in 2024

By
las vegas airport passengers welcome sign
David Vives via Unsplash

When you visit Las Vegas, there’s almost too much to experience. Whether gaming at casinos like Wynn or Bellagio, watching a Formula 1 race, or taking a Grand Canyon helicopter tour, there’s excitement around every corner. Maybe that’s why more and more travelers keep flocking to the desert oasis. 

Through the first half of 2024, Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas saw record traffic, with 28.9 million passengers passing through its gates. That’s a 2.6% uptick from a year prior and puts the hub on track for a record 2024. In addition, the number of international visitors keeps increasing, and the airport is adding overseas flights.

Recommended Videos

Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas: Record traffic, more international flights

Night lights in Las Vegas
Colin Lloyd via Unsplash

Through June, not only were overall passengers up, but international visits rose to 1.9 million, up 20.3% from 2023. Beyond that, the airport keeps adding flights, including routes from Mexico and Europe.

On October 25, Aer Lingus begins service from Dublin, Ireland to Vegas three days per week. Even better, the flight is nonstop, for a convenient journey to the desert metropolis. Customers can book now via the Aer Lingus website.

On June 2, Virgin Atlantic introduced direct flights from Manchester, England, as part of the carrier’s 40th anniversary celebration. That’s notable because the UK is the biggest market for international Las Vegas tourism.

Mexico’s bargain airline, Volaris, will add service from Tijuana on October 29. Ticket sales for the direct flight began June 12. 

Lastly, Norway’s Norse Atlantic Airlines will begin direct service from London to Vegas on September 12. The carrier will offer three flights per week aboard Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
F1 is already selling ‘deposits’ for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix – and we have one big question
Reserve your spot at the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix for $250
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix grandstands Nate Swanner / DTMG

Before the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix starts, F1 will sell “deposits” for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Read more
F1 Las Vegas: The best ways to watch the race live and survive Las Vegas during race week
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - grandstand seating

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - grandstand seating Nate Swanner / DTMG

Las Vegas has been overtaken by F1 this week. As the city braces for its first F1 race after a problematic practice session and successful qualifying laps, it’s becoming apparent the race itself is the tentpole supporting a massive array of ancillary activities.

Read more
F1 Las Vegas: Here’s how much it all costs, and what you get, starting at $500
F1 Las Vegas may cost you $500 - or it might cost you $15,000
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Nate Swanner / DTMG

This week, F1 descends on Las Vegas for the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix, a race encompassing a large swathe of the famous Las Vegas Strip with four turns around the new, iconic MGM Sphere. The vent promises to be absolutely incredible; the backdrop of Las Vegas alone is reason to be here - but how much will it cost you?

Read more