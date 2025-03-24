Etihad and Ethiopian Airlines partner for flights to these destinations

Etihad and Ethiopian Airlines—the national carriers of the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia—have announced a Joint Venture (JV) to enhance connectivity across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The agreement was signed at Ethiopian Airlines’ headquarters in Addis Ababa and includes a codeshare agreement that further expands travel across each airline’s network.

From Abu Dhabi to Addis Ababa and beyond

The agreement includes new routes between Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. Ethiopian Airlines will start flights from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) on July 15. Etihad will begin flights to Addis Ababa on October 1.

Depending on regulatory approval, the Joint Venture will allow the airlines to expand routes between Ethiopia and the UAE, and upgrade connectivity across their networks. That can benefit passengers by bolstering links between Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “This Joint Venture is great news for customers of both airlines. The start of flights between the two great cities of Addis Ababa and Abu Dhabi connects our expanding networks, giving our customers seamless access to a growing list of destinations via our extensive hubs. It also paves the way for deeper discussions on working together across our respective regions on other cooperation, including frequent flyer programs, training, and cargo.”

Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said: ‘We are delighted to enter into this strategic agreement with Etihad Airways. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. By leveraging our combined networks, we are committed to providing our passengers with greater trave convenience and exceptional service. This partnership underscores our dedication to fostering strong bilateral relations and promoting economic growth between Ethiopia and the UAE.”