Etihad and Ethiopian Airlines partner for flights to these destinations

By
Etihad aircraft
Etihad

Etihad and Ethiopian Airlines—the national carriers of the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia—have announced a Joint Venture (JV) to enhance connectivity across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The agreement was signed at Ethiopian Airlines’ headquarters in Addis Ababa and includes a codeshare agreement that further expands travel across each airline’s network.

From Abu Dhabi to Addis Ababa and beyond

Ethiopian and Etihad Joint Venture
Etihad

The agreement includes new routes between Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. Ethiopian Airlines will start flights from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) on July 15. Etihad will begin flights to Addis Ababa on October 1.

Depending on regulatory approval, the Joint Venture will allow the airlines to expand routes between Ethiopia and the UAE, and upgrade connectivity across their networks. That can benefit passengers by bolstering links between Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “This Joint Venture is great news for customers of both airlines. The start of flights between the two great cities of Addis Ababa and Abu Dhabi connects our expanding networks, giving our customers seamless access to a growing list of destinations via our extensive hubs. It also paves the way for deeper discussions on working together across our respective regions on other cooperation, including frequent flyer programs, training, and cargo.”

Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said: ‘We are delighted to enter into this strategic agreement with Etihad Airways. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. By leveraging our combined networks, we are committed to providing our passengers with greater trave convenience and exceptional service. This partnership underscores our dedication to fostering strong bilateral relations and promoting economic growth between Ethiopia and the UAE.”

Semi-private air carrier JSX expands network to these US cities
JSX adds service to three US cities
Santa Fe, New Mexico

Semi-private jet company JSX will add three seasonal routes as it keeps growing its U.S. network. The rollout begins in late spring, when the public charter operator adds flights to Santa Fe, New Mexico; Reno, Nevada; and Monterey, California. Those are in addition to the resumption of other seasonal routes, including flights to Colorado, Florida, and more. Here’s what to know.
The new routes begin May 22
Reno, Nevada Victor Hughes via Unsplash

On May 22, JSX begins service from Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) to Santa Fe Regional Airport (SAF). The route will embark five days per week, once per day. Intro fares start at $349. Next, on June 19, a route from McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) in Carlsbad, CA to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) debuts, flying four days per week, once per day. Introductory pricing starts at $269. Also, on June 19, flights begin from McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) to Monterey Regional Airport (MRY), flying once a day, four days weekly. You can purchase an intro fare for $239.

American Airlines adds these spirits to its Admirals Club and Flagship lounges
American Airlines adds new spirits to its airport lounges
American Airlines new spirits

Starting in spring, American Airlines will introduce Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey and Still G.I.N., By Dre and Snoop at its Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. Each provides a relaxing sip while waiting for your next flight. These new options are in addition to the over 40 spirits already available. 
Horse Soldier and Still G.I.N. feature nuanced flavor, curated recipes

According to American Airlines, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is a smooth, clean, and light gin. Flavor notes include tangerine, coriander, and jasmine. The gin was launched in 2024, and its recipe is an ideal complement for any mixer. For bourbon enthusiasts, Horse Soldier is a handcrafted creation made in small batches and non-chill filtered, giving it a full body and decadent finish. American’s charcuterie boards — available in every lounge — provide a perfect pairing. A bartender at American recommends ordering an old fashioned made with Horse Soldier or a gin fizz made with Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop. 

Air France introduces ultra-luxury suites with these amenities
Air France debuts La Première suite
air france la premiere suite

Air France has announced new La Première suites aboard Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which will be introduced in spring 2025. Offering 3.5 square meters of space and five windows, the suites let travelers relax and enjoy the flight like never before. Additional amenities create a first-class inflight experience that embodies French elegance and art de vivre (the art of living).
Air France spent three years developing the La Première suite
Air France La Première suite Air France

The new La Première suite took Air France three years to develop and uses an adaptable layout, including a seat and a chaise lounge that transforms into a bed. The seat has three modes: takeoff, landing, dining, and relaxation. Close by are a console and table for dining or work. Across from the seat, the chaise lounge offers a place to recharge and relax, watch a movie, or read a book. When it is time for sleep, it converts into a bed, measuring two meters long and 75 cm wide.

