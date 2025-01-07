 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Etihad opens US preclearance lounge at this international airport

Etihad opens U.S. Preclearance lounge in Abu Dhabi

By

On December 30, Etihad Airways opened its U.S. Preclearance Lounge at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The premium space is situated close to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility, and gives travelers somewhere to relax after finishing U.S. entry procedures before boarding their flight.

Etihad’s new lounge enhances convenience for US-bound travelers

Etihad preclearance lounge
Etihad Airways

Once inside, guests can enjoy light dining and curated drinks, and evenly directly board select flights. The U.S. Preclearance Lounge is open to eligible guests flying in the The Residence, First and Business, and also Platinum and Emerald Etihad Guest members. Guest can also purchase access, depending on availability. For even more luxurious travels, passengers can begin by visiting Etihad’s First or Business Class lounge in the main terminal before visiting the preclearance lounge.

Recommended Videos

Etihad’s U.S. Preclearance lounge smooths out the journey from Abu Dhabi to the U.S., by completing all customs and immigration formalities before boarding. When the wheels hit the tarmac in the U.S., guests arrive as domestic passengers and are free to do as they please. At the moment, Etihad has nonstop flights to New York, Chicago, Boston, and Washington, D.C. Later in 2025, Atlanta joins the list. 

Related

John Wright, Chief Operations & Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “This new lounge marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our guests. By combining our premium lounge service with the convenience of U.S. Preclearance, we’re offering our guests an elevated journey through Abu Dhabi before they even board their flight. Zayed International is the only Middle East hub to offer this time-saving service.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
British Airways made these changes to its loyalty program
British Airways Club to make debut
british airways loyalty program changes plane in hangar

British Airways has announced sweeping changes to its loyalty program, including a new name and look. Known prior as the British Airways Executive Club, it’s now the the British Airways Club, with updates taking effect on April 1, 2025. The re-brand includes new ways to earn points, milestones between tiers, and new milestone benefits. 
British Airways Club: Details and benefits
British Airways made the changes based on member feedback, in a quest to better meet their travel needs. The new program includes the following.

Beginning April 1, 2025 (from British Airways):

Read more
Saudia earned this award for inflight service
Saudia awarded for cabin crew service
Saudia aircraft

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, was recently awarded for superb inflight service, winning the Cabin Crew of the Year at the 18th Aviation Middle East Business Awards 2024. The recognition highlights the airline’s commitment to an elevated travel experience.
Saudia focuses on genuine Saudi hospitality

The Cabin Crew of the Year award recognizes Saudia’s cabin crew, whose services goes beyond typical inflight standards. Crewmembers embody genuine Saudi hospitality, offering guests respect, warmth, and generosity. 

Read more
Air France offers unique comfort kits in these cabins
Air France offers curated comfort kits
Air France La Premiére Class comfort kit

Air France provides curated comfort kits on long-haul flights, giving passengers in the La Première, Business, or Premium cabins an elevated travel experience. Each seating class receives a unique assortment of wellness essentials, letting travelers relax in comfort.
What’s included in each comfort kit
Air France Business cabin comfort kit Air France / Air France

Though air travel is indispensable for traveling long distances, sitting for hours on end can be uncomfortable and restrictive. Air France’s comfort kits help smooth out the journey. Here’s what’s included in each.
La Première cabin
Here, passengers receive an upscale gift box that received a Gold Award at the 2024 TravelPlus Airline Amenity Awards. The box comes in the cabin’s two signature colors, Air France red and pearl grey, and decorated with a winged seahorse, the airline’s classic symbol. Crafted of genuine leather, it displays fine detailing.

Read more