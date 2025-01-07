Etihad opens US preclearance lounge at this international airport

On December 30, Etihad Airways opened its U.S. Preclearance Lounge at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The premium space is situated close to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility, and gives travelers somewhere to relax after finishing U.S. entry procedures before boarding their flight.

Etihad’s new lounge enhances convenience for US-bound travelers

Once inside, guests can enjoy light dining and curated drinks, and evenly directly board select flights. The U.S. Preclearance Lounge is open to eligible guests flying in the The Residence, First and Business, and also Platinum and Emerald Etihad Guest members. Guest can also purchase access, depending on availability. For even more luxurious travels, passengers can begin by visiting Etihad’s First or Business Class lounge in the main terminal before visiting the preclearance lounge.

Etihad’s U.S. Preclearance lounge smooths out the journey from Abu Dhabi to the U.S., by completing all customs and immigration formalities before boarding. When the wheels hit the tarmac in the U.S., guests arrive as domestic passengers and are free to do as they please. At the moment, Etihad has nonstop flights to New York, Chicago, Boston, and Washington, D.C. Later in 2025, Atlanta joins the list.

John Wright, Chief Operations & Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “This new lounge marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our guests. By combining our premium lounge service with the convenience of U.S. Preclearance, we’re offering our guests an elevated journey through Abu Dhabi before they even board their flight. Zayed International is the only Middle East hub to offer this time-saving service.”