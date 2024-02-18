You don't even need to get on a flight

The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass is now more attainable than ever. The coveted Southwest Companion Pass is a benefit offered to frequent flyers, allowing the pass holder to designate one person as their “companion,” allowing them to fly with them for free (excluding taxes and fees) on any Southwest flight. The flight can be booked with both points and cash, and the pass is valid for the remainder of the calendar year in which it was earned, as well as the following calendar year.

Previously, the only way to qualify for a Southwest Airlines Companion Pass was to fly either 100 qualifying one-way flights or to earn 125,000 qualifying points within a calendar year. Once the companion pass is earned, it can be used an unlimited number of times during its validity period. Due to a new deal, getting a pass is currently easier than ever. From now until March 11, anyone who signs up for a new Southwest Rapid Rewards Consumer Credit Card from Chase has the opportunity to earn the Companion Pass.

The details of the Southwest credit card

There are two different credit cards available when applying for this deal: the Plus Credit Card and the Premier Credit Card. The perks that come with the two cards are almost exactly the same; however, with the Premier card, you earn 6,000 points on your Cardmember anniversary, compared to 3,000 points with the Plus card. Additionally, the Premier card allows you to earn 1,500 tier qualifying points toward A-List status for every $5,000 spent annually as well as no foreign transaction fees. The annual fee for the Plus card is $69, whereas the annual fee for the Premier card is $99.

Exclusive Southwest Rapid Rewards Consumer Credit Card benefits include:

Earn 2 points for every $1 spent on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners

Earn 2 points for every $1 spent on local transit and commuting, including rideshare

Earn 2 points for every $1 spent on internet, cable, and phone services

Earn 1 point for every $1 you spend on everyday purchases

10,000 Companion Pass qualifying points boost each year

2 EarlyBird Check-In each year

25% back on inflight purchases

Applying for this credit card also provides you with all of the benefits you receive when flying with Southwest Airlines. When you fly Southwest, you can enjoy no change fees, unlimited reward seats with no blackout dates or seat restrictions, and points that never expire. Also, your bags always fly free, so you can avoid extra checked bag charges.

Get your Southwest Companion Pass today

The Southwest Credit Card is available for application on Chase’s website. To earn your Southwest Airlines Companion Pass, you must spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from the account opening. It is only available to customers who do not currently have a Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card and have not received a new Cardmember bonus within the last 24 months. Additionally, it does not apply to Business Card and Employee Credit Card products.

The promotional Companion Pass is valid through February 28, 2025.

