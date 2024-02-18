 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

There’s a new easy way to get a Southwest Airlines companion pass

You don't even need to get on a flight

Amanda Teague
By
Southwest Airplane
ArtisticOperations / Pixabay

The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass is now more attainable than ever. The coveted Southwest Companion Pass is a benefit offered to frequent flyers, allowing the pass holder to designate one person as their “companion,” allowing them to fly with them for free (excluding taxes and fees) on any Southwest flight. The flight can be booked with both points and cash, and the pass is valid for the remainder of the calendar year in which it was earned, as well as the following calendar year.

Previously, the only way to qualify for a Southwest Airlines Companion Pass was to fly either 100 qualifying one-way flights or to earn 125,000 qualifying points within a calendar year. Once the companion pass is earned, it can be used an unlimited number of times during its validity period. Due to a new deal, getting a pass is currently easier than ever. From now until March 11, anyone who signs up for a new Southwest Rapid Rewards Consumer Credit Card from Chase has the opportunity to earn the Companion Pass.

credit card
JoshuaWoroniecki / Pixabay

The details of the Southwest credit card

There are two different credit cards available when applying for this deal: the Plus Credit Card and the Premier Credit Card. The perks that come with the two cards are almost exactly the same; however, with the Premier card, you earn 6,000 points on your Cardmember anniversary, compared to 3,000 points with the Plus card. Additionally, the Premier card allows you to earn 1,500 tier qualifying points toward A-List status for every $5,000 spent annually as well as no foreign transaction fees. The annual fee for the Plus card is $69, whereas the annual fee for the Premier card is $99.

Recommended Videos

Exclusive Southwest Rapid Rewards Consumer Credit Card benefits include:

  • Earn 2 points for every $1 spent on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners
  • Earn 2 points for every $1 spent on local transit and commuting, including rideshare
  • Earn 2 points for every $1 spent on internet, cable, and phone services
  • Earn 1 point for every $1 you spend on everyday purchases
  • 10,000 Companion Pass qualifying points boost each year
  • 2 EarlyBird Check-In each year
  • 25% back on inflight purchases

Applying for this credit card also provides you with all of the benefits you receive when flying with Southwest Airlines. When you fly Southwest, you can enjoy no change fees, unlimited reward seats with no blackout dates or seat restrictions, and points that never expire. Also, your bags always fly free, so you can avoid extra checked bag charges.

southwest
eyeImage / Pixabay

Get your Southwest Companion Pass today

The Southwest Credit Card is available for application on Chase’s website. To earn your Southwest Airlines Companion Pass, you must spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from the account opening. It is only available to customers who do not currently have a Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card and have not received a new Cardmember bonus within the last 24 months. Additionally, it does not apply to Business Card and Employee Credit Card products. 

Related

The promotional Companion Pass is valid through February 28, 2025.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
Clear airport security has a secret program that makes even TSA PreCheck look outdated
Clear and Whyline are beating TSA Precheck in one key way
A man walking past an airport security station in motion

 

Waiting in lengthy airport security lines is one thing every traveler universally despises -- even though we know its importance. But what if there was a way to avoid waiting in line at the airport? You're probably thinking of TSA precheck, a paid program allowing frequent travelers access to shorter security wait times at airports. But if you're looking for a free option, Clear Airport Security offers another program many travelers don't know about.

Read more
Main cabin vs basic economy: How to pick the best option for your next flight
It's the traveler's first big decision
airplane seats

The airline industry has evolved to accommodate a diverse range of traveler preferences and budgets, offering various fare classes to meet the different needs of passengers. Travelers will encounter two of the most popular options: main cabin and basic economy. Understanding the differences between main cabin and basic economy is essential for making informed decisions when booking flights. Although these two fare classes may seem alike, they have a few differences that can make a big impact on your travel experience.

Main cabin vs basic economy: the basics
When it comes to the actual seats, there is typically no difference between the two fare classes. The main difference is the cost of the tickets. Basic economy is offered by airlines to provide a budget-friendly option for travelers seeking lower-cost airfare. The fare class often features a reduced ticket price in exchange for fewer amenities and increased restrictions. 

Read more
You can track a flight in your iPhone’s Messages app — here’s how
Track any flight you want just by texting
airplane flying in sky

Tired of juggling multiple airline apps, frantically refreshing tracking websites, and squinting at airport display boards – all to track your airline flights? Well, if you’re an iPhone user, you can say goodbye to all that (thank goodness) because now you can actually track your flights directly from iMessage. 

What is iMessage flight tracking?
iMessage flight tracking is a cool hidden feature that lets you view flight information directly within the Messages app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And you even don't need to download any extra apps or open a browser window. 

Read more