Next level travel memories: Seabourn introduces photography course

Seabourn offers new photography course

A vacation or cruise only lasts so long. During that time, you focus on every moment, enjoying new places, natural wonders, and unique foods. After returning home, photographs are an ideal way to re-live those special days. Why not make them even better?

Seabourn’s new “Image Masters” program offers guests hands-on instruction from accomplished nature photographers. Via lectures, workshops, mentorship, and lab hours, guests get thorough training on image capture and editing. Here’s what the program includes.

Seabourn’s Image Masters: Capture memories like never before

Starting this summer, Seabourn will offer “Image Masters” on expedition ships Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit. The trips begin on August 5, when Seabourn Venture sets sail for an 11-day voyage to the Fjords of East Greenland. Adding to the exclusivity is a 10-guest limit on each journey.

Besides instruction, photographers lead students on mini-expeditions to the shore via Zodiac tours or walks. Along the way, guests can practice their skills and discuss techniques. Also included are three (or more) workshops and lectures, a dinner hosted by the photographer, and time in the ship’s photo studio. 

Robin West, Seabourn’s VP and GM of Expedition Operations and Planning, commented, “Having a sharp eye for photography when surrounded by natural wonders in remote regions of the world is an extraordinary way to capture the moment, and our new Image Masters program will teach guests how to best photograph the incredible landscapes and wildlife seen on our expedition voyages.”

She continued, “Like every element of the Seabourn experience, Image Masters is designed for guests to enjoy their time with us to the fullest and share it when they return home.”

