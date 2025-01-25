 Skip to main content
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection extends voyages to Alaska — what you need to know

Summer 2026 will be a great time to cruise to Alaska

By
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Renderings are artistic concepts. All features, plans and specifications are subject to change without notice.
Exterior rendering of Luminara sailing the waters of Alaska. Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection / Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

The cruise industry has a lot of exciting announcements around the corner, but my favorite has to be the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection extending their voyages to Alaska. Currently, the brand is constructing the Luminara for the route, with inaugural sailings to Alaska scheduled for the summer of 2026 (and summer is a great time to visit Alaska). This 226-suite luxury yacht will run from May through September, and trips will range from seven to eleven nights.

Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury at Marriott International, commented on the excitement surrounding this project. “With the launch of our third superyacht, the Luminara, we’re thrilled to bring The Ritz-Carlton experience to the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska,” she said.

Visitors will be able to depart from Whittier, Alaska and Vancouver, British Columbia. Some fun destinations along the way include Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, and also some less-visited ports like Klawock, Petersburg, Wrangell, and Haines. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience glacier and whale watching at Tracy Arm Fjord and Endicott Arm Fjord.

Since the Luminara will be a smaller cruising yacht, visitors can expect an exclusive, luxury experience. The largest suite will measure up to a roomy 1,048 square feet, and there will be private terraces for every suite. The ship will offer five dining rooms, which are set to serve the creative and high-quality cuisine expected from the Ritz-Carlton. There will also be six bars and a wine vault so you can enjoy all of your favorites while basking in the sun and sea. In-yacht amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness studio, a spa, and a pool.

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
