Reset and recharge: How Palmaïa offers the ultimate luxury wellness retreat

We all need to reset and recenter ourselves sometimes. It’s one of those plain and simple facts of life, no matter how much you may or may not be into wellness. If you can do that at a luxury resort — even better. Feeling like the best version of yourself again is more than just a journal entry and a couple of good workout classes. Peace and motivation start from within, but it’s also just as affected by your surroundings. If you’re in search of a wellness retreat, you’re probably looking for something that’s just as beneficial as it is breathtaking.

Palmaïa – The House of Aïa allows you to achieve that without having to go too far off the beaten path or sacrifice the luxury that keeps your mind at ease. Whether you’re here for the luxury travel vibes or the all-inclusive wellness programs, let’s get into what makes Palmaïa so special.

A realistic approach to wellness

Going deep into the Amazonian jungles or into the forests of Bali for a wellness reset isn’t always practical. Maybe you aren’t in the mood for an intercontinental flight or need to keep access to stable internet during your retreat; I get it. Thankfully, Palmaïa – The House of Aïa makes the same levels of peace and tranquility possible, all from the private shores of its massive retreat located in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

I know what you’re thinking: Playa Del Carmen isn’t exactly known for being the epicenter of wellness. Proximity to Cancun and Tulum means lots of tourists, traffic, etc. But (there’s always a but), the creators of Palmaïa have gone above and beyond to ensure the resort is located on a secluded patch of land full of untouched natural fauna and even includes a private beach.



Being so close to two of Mexico’s main tourist hubs initially made me skeptical about the resort’s ability to be authentic or offer any true wellness benefits. My skepticism was easily put to rest during my time at the resort. It’s clear no gimmicks or scams are going on, and the dedication to wellness is real; just done in a way that’s realistic and attainable. The mission of promoting physical and mental health is very clearly at the forefront of the hotel’s setup from the moment you enter. It’s further implemented with programs broken out into four categories.

Rituals of Sound

Throughout the many beautiful locations of the hotel, you’ll find different scheduled music events, all with the aim of promoting healing through the vibrations of sound. These range from relaxing sound bowls to DJs mixing more upbeat house music, but they all do an amazing job at providing a consistent ambiance throughout the resort, no matter where you are on the property.

If you’re more of the silent type, there are still dedicated quiet hours and ample breaks between musical events, so things are never too lively. These Rituals of Sound events are also great for lounging and mingling with other guests if you’re looking to be social.

Architects of Life

I’ll be honest: This was possibly my favorite offering of everything Palmaïa offers. The Architects of Life program gives all guests access to a daily schedule of holistic activities and classes available every day of the week. Schedules are curated weekly, but guests can expect a mix of activities such as art classes, meditations, full-body workouts, breath work, three or more kinds of yoga, ancestral dance, cacao ceremonies, Tibetan singing bowls, and a variety of rituals.

Time lengths for the classes vary, usually ranging between 30 and 90 minutes, and some start as early as 7 a.m., depending on the weekly schedule. Having the option to get a structured schedule while at the resort worked wonders at keeping me feeling grounded and positive but still focused and motivated. To sweeten the deal, a lot of the classes are taught by local native people who have deep roots in the modalities they practice, which is always a huge plus.

The Nourishing Biome

Food at Palmaïa is taken seriously. As a self-proclaimed foodie, I really appreciated the ability to eat five-star gourmet meals in my room or beachside without feeling any guilt about what I was consuming. The cultivation of meals at this resort is sacred and leaves no room for cutting corners.

Guests can expect meals made with 90% natural ingredients, eliminating the need for processed, pre-packaged foods. They also focus on limiting refined sugars and seed oils, use organic seasonal produce wherever possible, and craft their breads on-site from unbleached flour. The “Nourishing Biome” concept at Palmaïa is not just about the food, but also about the dining experience. The resort’s restaurants are designed to provide a serene and relaxing atmosphere, enhancing the overall wellness experience.

Whether your personal values on wellness extend to your food choices or not, you can order just about anything from Palmaïa’s menu without a shred of guilt — even the desserts. The chefs here honor dietary restrictions of all varieties, and you can choose vegan-friendly options on most menu items or include an animal protein of your choice.

Now, all-inclusive food can be very hit or miss, even for luxury resorts. But I can honestly say that the food at Palmaïa easily trumps some of the stand-alone five-star restaurants I’ve eaten at across the world. Five different restaurants are on the property, ranging from local Mexican cuisine to Asian fusion.

The fancy dinnertime indoor restaurants are wonderful for curating a vibe that’s classy and elegant, but for relaxing casual meals next to the beach, Su Casa is ideal. The resort also offers 24-hour room service that’s delivered with the same standards and high-quality cooking as the rest of the food on the property.

The House of Aïa

The fourth wellness pillar is the House of Aïa, and it’s arguably the most impressive. This pillar includes the physical aspects of the resort, including its impeccable design, architecture, styling, and natural backdrop. The House of Aïa is a testament to the resort’s commitment to holistic wellness, with every aspect of the design aimed at promoting relaxation and rejuvenation.

The attention to detail is apparent throughout the entire resort experience, beginning with the grand entryway guests use for check-in. The design elements, such as the use of natural materials and the incorporation of local art, create a harmonious and tranquil environment that is perfect for a wellness retreat.

King Swim-Out Suite at Palmaïa

As expected, the rooms are immaculate and come with many cute touches and little perks like a map of the resort and a branded insulated cup you can take home. The room decor is appealing yet still simplistic and relaxing, which perfectly contributes to the relaxed vibe that the resort upholds. Soft natural tones, whites, and shades of blue and green are the basis for the decor throughout the hotel and are perfect for snapping some vacation photos.

A few room options are available with different amenities and layouts, but I highly recommend the king swim-out suite with a split shower and bathtub. Access to a pool directly from your private balcony is shared between only a few rooms on the ground floor of each building, so if you time it right, you can get a private swim session in.

Keeping the physical ambiance of the resort consistent throughout the entire property helps things feel both cohesive and soothing, but the customer service and amenities help keep you just as at ease. Below are some additional highlights of Palmaïa – The House of Aïa:

A personal butler is assigned to you at check-in, and they’re always just a WhatsApp message away. They’ll even come to pick you up in their golf carts to drive you to other parts of the property if you’d like.

In-room minibar, fully stocked with the widest range of snacks and drinks I’ve ever seen at a hotel.

Calling for help, cleaning service, or minibar refills is easy — there’s a switch inside your room to toggle on if you need something or would prefer to be left alone.

There are multiple spots for relaxing, lounging, and swimming on the property, a private beach, and multiple pools included.

Bikes are available to grab at a cabana on the main street of the resort, free of charge or any complicated booking process. Just grab them and go!

The resort has one of the most breathtaking spas on the Mayan Peninsula. It includes a cenote individual treatment rooms, and it’s nestled deep in the forest of the property, so the ambiance is silent, unless the birds decide to sing you a song.

All in all, Palmaïa left nothing to be desired, and I’m grateful. If anything, I’m anxiously planning a return to the zen environment. There’s sometimes a certain stigma that can be found within all-inclusive resort stays, but this is an experience truly in a class of its own. If you’re ever in the area or just looking for a retreat to visit that’s going to leave you refreshed and ready to take on life’s challenges; this is it.