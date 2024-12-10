Quadrobics is a full-body workout surging in popularity — Here’s what to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is quadrobics? What are the benefits? What does the science show?

Quadrobics is one of the fastest-growing fitness trends, with a 174% surge in interest in Google searches compared to last year, according to data from Pure Gym. Unlike Wall Pilates, which experienced a 55% drop in interest, and other fitness waves that come and go, quadrobics is still picking up steam. What’s the deal with this full-body workout? Let’s look at how it started, what it is, and the potential benefits and drawbacks.

What is quadrobics?

Quadrobics is a type of full-body workout where people mimic the movements and gaits of animals on four limbs. Other than that, there aren’t any parameters, restrictions, or guidelines to follow, and people approach the workout differently. People imitate the movements of horses, dogs, cats, and other four-legged animals as a way to get their muscles moving and enhance physical fitness.

It’s particularly popular among those who feel a deeper connection with animals and for people just looking to try something different. Children often imitate animals and naturally play on all fours, crawling, running, and moving around. You can practice outside or inside, and you don’t need any equipment. Some people prefer to use a mat or a softer surface and the right protective shoes for working out.

What are the different types of exercises?

Different quadrobics movements include:

Trotting

High jumps

Mountain climbers

Bear crawls

Crawling

Leaping

The renegade row

Balancing

Quadrobics requires a degree of muscular strength, endurance, and coordination to execute movements like high jumping.

How did it start?

The workout trend began as a hobby before it boomed on social networks like TikTok and Google searches. Japanese sprinter Kenichi Ito invented quadrobics before setting a world record in 2008 for running the 100m track on all four limbs.

What are the benefits?

Potential drawbacks

Some people raise concerns about the risk of injury and the safety and ergonomics of the movements; however, advocates maintain that mimicking animals and moving on all fours is a normal children’s game and a harmless alternative form of exercise for many people, when done properly.

What does the science show?

There isn’t a whole lot of research on quadrobics, and more direct studies are needed. A more recent randomized controlled trial revealed that quadrupedal movement training enhanced joint ranges of motion. Researchers stated that it can be an effective alternative workout to boost flexibility and whole-body stabilization.