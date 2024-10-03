Work your entire body with this advanced plank variation

Are you looking to build your core and take your plank to the next level? Consider trying the renegade row. One of the best things about the renegade row is it doesn’t require a ton of fancy (and expensive) equipment. You only need two dumbbells or kettlebells and maybe an exercise mat to get started with this exercise. There are plenty of reasons to try this whole-body movement, from enhancing your core stability and coordination to strengthening muscles in your core, hips, lower back, and more. Keep reading for our complete guide to this exercise as we show you how to do the renegade row.

What is the renegade row?

The renegade row, which is also sometimes called the plank row, is an advanced variation of the dumbbell row where you hold your body in a plank position and lift a dumbbell with one hand at a time. This compound exercise provides the benefits of both the plank and the row. The plank is a static bodyweight exercise requiring stability and muscle tension, and the dumbbell row is a strength-building movement that challenges your upper body and core. Ramp up the challenge even more by trying the renegade row with push-up variation, where you incorporate a push-up into the movement.

Recommended Videos

What muscles does the renegade row work?

The renegade row targets your whole body, emphasizing your upper body. During this exercise, you will work core muscles like your obliques, back muscles like your rhomboids, and your triceps in your upper arms. You’ll also feel a real workout in your shoulders during the lifting phase.

The renegade row works these muscle groups:

Upper back — Rhomboids, Latissimus dorsi, and traps

Shoulders — Deltoids

Arms — Biceps and triceps

Core — Obliques, rectus abdominis, and transverse abdominis

Chest — Pectoralis major

What are the benefits of the renegade row?

Better posture and a more muscular back and core.

Enhance your functional strength, which is essential for daily activities and sports.

Enhance your balance and core stability.

Better muscle definition, especially in your upper body.

You can hit multiple muscle groups with one exercise.

Burn calories and increase your heart rate.

Boost your metabolism.

How hard is the renegade row?

The renegade row is usually considered a more advanced exercise because most people discover they can’t lift as much weight as they can with other row variations. That being said, the renegade row is worth doing if you can perfect your technique because you’ll get plenty of benefits, from better shoulder stability to better posture and muscle definition. If you’re new to the renegade row, a good way to get started is to perfect your dumbbell row technique first and then use the full plank separately before trying the renegade row. Always start with lighter weights and work your way up when ready.

The proper technique for the renegade row

Equipment needed: Two dumbbells or kettlebells and an exercise mat if you prefer a softer surface.

Place two dumbbells about shoulder distance apart on the floor. Start in the plank position, supporting your body weight on your hands and toes. Try to ensure your body is extended straight from your head to your heels, and the dumbbells should be directly under your shoulders. Support your body with the dumbbells or the handles of the kettlebells. Engage your core. Push the left dumbbell into the floor and row the right dumbbell up to your torso. Pull your shoulder back and flex your elbow on the rowing side to bring the dumbbell to your torso. Lower the dumbbell to the floor and repeat the rowing movement with the left dumbbell. Repeat until you complete the set.

How many sets and reps should you do?

How many sets and reps you should do depends on your current goals and fitness level. A general recommendation is to shoot for two or three sets of eight to 10 reps. That said, if you’re not as experienced with renegade rows, starting with lighter weights and just one set of eight to 10 reps before advancing is probably best.

Beginner’s version: Do the renegade row on your knees

You perform the traditional renegade row in the plank position with your legs extended and your body in a straight line. However, you can modify the exercise if needed by performing the movement on your knees. Supporting some of your body weight on your knees reduces your upper body and core load. If you’re a beginner, you could start with the knee modification before attempting the traditional renegade row, especially if you find the plank position challenging.

Prefect your form and avoid these common mistakes

When you want to conquer the renegade row, you should avoid making these common mistakes:

Rounding your back.

Not engaging your core.

Using too much weight.

Positioning your hands in front of your shoulders.

Lifting your hips too high.

Swinging the weights around rather than maintaining control.

Flaring your elbows out to the sides.

Rushing the exercise and compromising form.

Rotating your shoulders and swinging your torso.

Not rowing the weight to your hip.

Top tips for proper form

These tips will help you maintain the proper form to get the most out of this exercise:

Try to keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Engage your core throughout.

Try to keep your hips square to the ground to avoid hip rotation.

The dumbbells should be positioned directly under your shoulders.

Keep your feet slightly apart for more stability.

Try to keep your wrists in a neutral position with a firm grip on the dumbbells.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together at the peak of the movement.

Focus on control and proper form rather than picking up the pace.

Alternate sides for a balanced workout that helps prevent muscular imbalances.

Start with a lighter or moderate weight that allows you to maintain proper technique throughout the exercise.

Variations and alternatives

There are several effective renegade row variations and alternatives to try when you want to mix up your workout routine to keep it interesting and get the best results. These include:

Elevated renegade rows — Elevate your feet on a box or bench to increase the difficulty and target your muscles from different angles.

The renegade row with push-up — Combine the classic push-up with the renegade row to optimize your workout.

Combine the classic push-up with the renegade row to optimize your workout. The renegade row with burpee — Instead of adding a push-up, add a burpee with this variation to further enhance your endurance and cardiovascular fitness.

TRX row — Try the TRX row standing up using a TRX suspension trainer at chest height. You lean back and pull your body toward the handles in a rowing motion.

Face pulls To perform face pulls , you’ll need resistance bands or a rope on a cable machine at face height. Hold the ends of the rope with both hands and pull it toward your face, engaging your upper back and shoulders.

Concluding thoughts

If you’re a beginner, start with the knee modification before moving on to the renegade row or the more advanced variations, such as the renegade row with push-up. The renegade row is a challenging compound movement that gets your heart rate up and your muscles pumping. The benefits are plenty, from better posture to core activation and upper body sculpting. And it’s an easy workout to get started since all you need are a couple of dumbells.