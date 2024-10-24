Norse Atlantic announces new route between LA and Rome

Scandinavian airline, Norse Atlantic, just announced a direct flight between Los Angeles and Rome in 2025. Taking place aboard Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, the flights begin on May 22, 2025, with fares starting at $199 one-way from L.A. to Italy. In addition, the carrier will restart flights between Los Angeles and Oslo, which fly from May 23, 2025, to September 26, 2025. For that route, one-way fares begin at $240.

Los Angeles to Rome: Norse Atlantic’s longest international flight

When Norse Atlantic begins flying from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Rome Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino Airport (FCO), it’ll be the airline’s longest flight, at around 5,500 nautical miles. The route will fly three times per week. Flights between LAX and Oslo Gardermoen Airport (OSL) also embark three times per week, marking the route’s third consecutive summer appearance.

Recommended Videos

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “We are proud to introduce this exciting new route connecting Rome and Los Angeles, two of the world’s most dynamic cities. Our passengers will have the opportunity to explore the deep history of Rome and the cultural energy of Los Angeles, all while enjoying our affordable and comfortable flights.”

Norse Atlantic provides affordable, quality transatlantic travel aboard modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The fuel-efficient planes feature state-of-the-art entertainment systems, and a Premium cabin with 43” seat pitch and 12” recline, for long-haul comfort. The airline flies to New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Bangkok, Rome, Cape Town, Oslo, Athens, London, and Berlin. In 2021, CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen founded Norse Atlantic, and its first flight occurred on June 14, 2022, from Oslo to New York.