National Geographic adds 3 tours to its 2025 itinerary (and they look amazing)

New 2025 National Geographic Signature Land Expeditions

By
Leopard in Yala National Park
Yala National Park, Sri Lanka Rohit Varma via Unsplash

National Geographic recently announced three additions to its 2025 Signature Land Expeditions. Using expert guides, these trips connect guests with the surroundings, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of the landscape and culture. 

Portugal and the Azores, Sri Lanka, and Australia comprise the new options, with each destination offering a fascinating journey into local history and customs. Every step of the way, a National Geographic Expert — like a conservationist, photographer, or archaeologist — offers detailed know-how, immersing guests in a new world. Here’s what each trip includes.

National Geographic Signature Land Expeditions 2025: Art, wildlife, islands

waterside view of Sydney Opera House
Sydney Opera House Jasper Wilde via Unsplash

Though world travel introduces you to new places and people, it helps to have an expert on hand for a thorough appreciation of the environment. Also, someone who can guide you through a foreign land makes a trip easy instead of a navigational exercise. Nat Geo’s Signature Land Expeditions do just that, and for 2025, there are three new destinations

The Portugal and the Azores trip lasts 10 days and explores the country’s art history, ecology, architecture, and cuisine. Experiences include viewing European works of art at Lisbon’s Sao Roque Church and visiting the Lello bookstore in Porto. After that, guests venture to the Azores, where they visit pristine natural sites, geothermal areas, and lush gardens. 

Over 11 days, the Australia: Reefs, Rainforests & Wild Tasmania tour lets guests explore natural marvels and visit noted attractions. Highlights include snorkeling along the Great Barrier Reef and viewing fairy penguins at the Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary.  After that comes the iconic Sydney Opera House and the historic Port Arthur Australian Convict Site. 

Sri Lanka: Wildlife and Wonders of the Spice Island is an 11-day expedition through the country’s history and ecology. On the way, travelers visit six UNESCO World Heritage sites and participate in several wildlife-observing activities. Also included are trips to the Central Highlands’ tea country, a safari drive through Yala National Park, and a train ride across Nine Arch Bridge. 

There’s an underwater waterfall in this island nation
This stunning optical illusion is a sight to be seen
Underwater Waterfall

Situated in the Indian Ocean approximately 1,200 miles southeast of Africa, sits the gorgeous Mauritius. This picturesque country is known for its beautiful beaches, lush landscapes, and vibrant culture. Mauritius is also home to one of the most captivating natural wonders on Earth– the Mauritius Underwater Waterfall. This beautiful optical illusion has fascinated visitors and travelers alike for years. 

Despite its name, this phenomenon isn’t actually a waterfall in the traditional sense. Instead, it’s an optical illusion created by sand and sediment deposits on the ocean floor, paired with the unique underwater topography of the area. 
The formation of the underwater waterfall

Yellowstone vs Yosemite: Which national park should you visit?
A breathtaking view of Yellowstone National Park at sunset

When speaking of national parks, two often dominate the conversation: Yellowstone and Yosemite. While both are crown jewels of the National Park System, each offers a distinctly unique experience. These parks attract millions of visitors annually, but which one reigns supreme for the summer traveler? Let's compare these iconic destinations.
Yellowstone National Park

Established in 1872 as the first national park in the world, Yellowstone National Park sprawls across three states: Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. Covering over 2.2 million acres, it’s a vast land of natural wonders. Here's what it's famous for:
Geothermal geysers
Yellowstone is home to over 10,000 hydrothermal features, including more than 500 geysers. The star of the show is Old Faithful, a geyser famous for its predictable eruptions. Besides geysers, the park boasts multicolored hot springs, fumaroles, and mud pots.
An abundance of wildlife
Yellowstone’s ecosystem is a sanctuary for a diverse array of wildlife. Visitors marvel at herds of bison roaming the valleys, spot elusive wolves in the Lamar Valley, and observe grizzly bears in their natural habitat. Just make sure that you're following the rules when it comes to interacting with animals. The park is a living showcase of wildlife management and natural balance.
Unparalleled views
The park's landscape varies from rolling grasslands to dense forests and high-altitude lakes. Yellowstone Lake is the largest high-altitude lake in North America, offering stunning views and fishing opportunities. Hiking trails range from easy walks to challenging backcountry adventures, catering to all levels of outdoor enthusiasts.
Yosemite National Park

The Amalfi Coast (and 3 other luxe locales) will soon be easier to travel to
Getting to your favorite travel spots is about to get easier
Buildings along cliffs on Amalfi Coast

Traveling far and wide opens your world to unique people, places, and experiences. Whether the villages of the Swiss Alps or the beaches of Jamaica, special locales enrich your mind and nourish your soul. To reach truly rare destinations, a flight to a tiny airport or a long bus ride is the norm, putting additional strain on an already long trip. But that’s about to change in several luxe spots.

Across the globe, new airports at hard-to-reach places will ease the journey, letting you make the trip of your dreams without the hassle. From Italy’s Amalfi Coast to Dominica’s natural wonders, these modern facilities pave the way for a seamless trip. Let’s dive in.
Why modern airports make travel better

