New 2025 National Geographic Signature Land Expeditions

National Geographic recently announced three additions to its 2025 Signature Land Expeditions. Using expert guides, these trips connect guests with the surroundings, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of the landscape and culture.

Portugal and the Azores, Sri Lanka, and Australia comprise the new options, with each destination offering a fascinating journey into local history and customs. Every step of the way, a National Geographic Expert — like a conservationist, photographer, or archaeologist — offers detailed know-how, immersing guests in a new world. Here’s what each trip includes.

National Geographic Signature Land Expeditions 2025: Art, wildlife, islands

Though world travel introduces you to new places and people, it helps to have an expert on hand for a thorough appreciation of the environment. Also, someone who can guide you through a foreign land makes a trip easy instead of a navigational exercise. Nat Geo’s Signature Land Expeditions do just that, and for 2025, there are three new destinations.

The Portugal and the Azores trip lasts 10 days and explores the country’s art history, ecology, architecture, and cuisine. Experiences include viewing European works of art at Lisbon’s Sao Roque Church and visiting the Lello bookstore in Porto. After that, guests venture to the Azores, where they visit pristine natural sites, geothermal areas, and lush gardens.

Over 11 days, the Australia: Reefs, Rainforests & Wild Tasmania tour lets guests explore natural marvels and visit noted attractions. Highlights include snorkeling along the Great Barrier Reef and viewing fairy penguins at the Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary. After that comes the iconic Sydney Opera House and the historic Port Arthur Australian Convict Site.

Sri Lanka: Wildlife and Wonders of the Spice Island is an 11-day expedition through the country’s history and ecology. On the way, travelers visit six UNESCO World Heritage sites and participate in several wildlife-observing activities. Also included are trips to the Central Highlands’ tea country, a safari drive through Yala National Park, and a train ride across Nine Arch Bridge.