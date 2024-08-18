 Skip to main content
Window or aisle seat? New study says these are the most popular airplane seats

Do you agree with the results?

By
person walking down aisle in airplane
Kelly / Pexels

When it comes to air travel, the debate over the best airplane seat is a timeless one. Window or aisle? Front or back? For many passengers, the quest for the perfect seat can significantly impact their entire flying experience. A recent study by Upgraded Points sheds new light on this age-old dilemma, revealing which airplane seats are most coveted among U.S. travelers.

By surveying 3,142 passengers from 44 states and asking them to choose their preferred spot on a Boeing 737-800 seat map, the study provides intriguing insights into seat preferences. Whether you are a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, this new research might just influence your next seat selection.

Which airplane seats are the most desirable? 

Airplane Seats
Upgraded Points / Upgraded Points

When looking at the different airplane seats, some spots clearly stand out as the most desirable. Window seats dominate the preferences, with 66.6% of passengers opting for them over aisle seats (31.7%) or middle seats (1.7%). According to the recent study, the top five choices among passengers are seats 1A, 7F, 7A, 1F, and 7C. Rows 1 and 7, which include bulkhead seats, and rows 4 and 20, known for their exit row seats, are especially popular.

The appeal of these seats largely stems from the additional legroom they offer. Seat 1A tops the list due to its premium features– ample legroom, a prime window view, easy access to the aisle and restrooms, and a quick boarding and disembarking process. Following closely are the window seats in row 7, favored by families for their extra space and accessibility. Exit row seats (20A and 20F) also rank high, with 41% of respondents willing to trade off proximity to an exit for enhanced legroom and peace of mind.

Airplane seat demand by state

Window seats in airplane
Al Soot / Unsplash

The study’s state-by-state breakdown reveals distinct preferences for airplane seats across the U.S. Row 7, the bulkhead row in economy class, is the most popular in 17 states, including California, Georgia, and New Jersey, with travelers favoring seats like 7A, 7C, and 7F for their extra space.

Meanwhile, passengers in Alabama, Colorado, and Texas, among others, gravitate towards the premium 1A window seat for its superior legroom. The exit row (row 20) is preferred by those in Florida, Iowa, and Ohio, valuing its extra space and practical benefits. Additionally, aisle seats are the top choice for travelers in Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia, while the majority of passengers in the remaining states lean toward window seats.

The best U.S. airlines for ideal seating

Airplane
LN_Photoart / Pixabay

When it comes to seat comfort, Delta Air Lines leads the pack, with 33.6% of flyers rating its seats as the most comfortable. American Airlines and United Airlines follow closely, each earning a 15.9% rating. In contrast, Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines fall to the bottom, receiving just 0.3% of the top comfort ratings. Additionally, 45% of travelers choose their airline based on seat comfort and availability, highlighting the significant role that seat quality plays in the decision-making process for many passengers.

The Club at SFO: The new airport lounge that can be your travel sanctuary
Your layover just got more luxurious
The Club SFO

On June 26, Airport Dimensions unveiled its newest addition to San Francisco International Airport’s Harvey Milk Terminal 1: The Club SFO. Spanning an impressive 12,000 square feet and accommodating up to 249 passengers, The Club SFO marks a milestone as the largest and most luxurious location in The Club’s portfolio to date. This unveiling expands The Club’s presence in San Francisco, complementing its existing three lounges in International Terminal A.

"We are thrilled to welcome travelers to The Club SFO in Harvey Milk Terminal 1," said SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. "Having a premium lounge concept – one that is available to all customers – is the perfect addition to our newest award-winning terminal and supports our goal to create a truly exceptional airport experience for our guests. We appreciate the expertise that Airport Dimensions provides and are confident they will be successful here at SFO."

Read more
Need a U.S. passport? These new State Department locations will make it easier
Getting a passport will be a bit easier
Person holding US passport

A U.S. passport unlocks your travel dreams. With one, you can enter and exit foreign countries as you please — whether on a ski trip to the Swiss Alps or a summer getaway to Mexico. But the application process can take weeks or months, and when you need urgent service, you could be in a bind. Without an office nearby, you could get lost in a sea of online forms and call trees. 

To help, the State Department plans to open several new passport agencies nationwide. These physical locations will cater to travelers who need immediate assistance and can’t make the trip to a distant office. Let’s take a closer look.
The U.S. State Department is opening 6 new passport agencies nationwide

Read more
A new report says this is the most stressful airport in the U.S.
Anticipate high stress levels when traveling through this airport
Chicago O Hare

Traveling can be an exciting experience, but it often comes with its own set of challenges, especially at airports. According to a recent study by StressFreeCarRental.com, Chicago O’Hare Airport has earned the honor of being the most stressful airport in the United States. For seasoned travelers, this news might not come as a surprise. O’Hare’s reputation for congestion, frequent delays, and confusing terminals have long been the source of many travel nightmares. Let’s dive into the factors that make O’Hare the most stressful airport in the country.
What makes Chicago O’Hare Airport so stressful?

The recent study analyzed the top 15 airports in the United States, focusing on five key stress-inducing factors: passenger numbers, distance from the city center, number of flight destinations, car parking charges, and the overall airport satisfaction score. Chicago O’Hare’s ranking as the most stressful airport is largely due to the high parking charge and the large number of flight destinations.

Read more