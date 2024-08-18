Do you agree with the results?

When it comes to air travel, the debate over the best airplane seat is a timeless one. Window or aisle? Front or back? For many passengers, the quest for the perfect seat can significantly impact their entire flying experience. A recent study by Upgraded Points sheds new light on this age-old dilemma, revealing which airplane seats are most coveted among U.S. travelers.

By surveying 3,142 passengers from 44 states and asking them to choose their preferred spot on a Boeing 737-800 seat map, the study provides intriguing insights into seat preferences. Whether you are a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, this new research might just influence your next seat selection.

Which airplane seats are the most desirable?

When looking at the different airplane seats, some spots clearly stand out as the most desirable. Window seats dominate the preferences, with 66.6% of passengers opting for them over aisle seats (31.7%) or middle seats (1.7%). According to the recent study, the top five choices among passengers are seats 1A, 7F, 7A, 1F, and 7C. Rows 1 and 7, which include bulkhead seats, and rows 4 and 20, known for their exit row seats, are especially popular.

The appeal of these seats largely stems from the additional legroom they offer. Seat 1A tops the list due to its premium features– ample legroom, a prime window view, easy access to the aisle and restrooms, and a quick boarding and disembarking process. Following closely are the window seats in row 7, favored by families for their extra space and accessibility. Exit row seats (20A and 20F) also rank high, with 41% of respondents willing to trade off proximity to an exit for enhanced legroom and peace of mind.

Airplane seat demand by state

The study’s state-by-state breakdown reveals distinct preferences for airplane seats across the U.S. Row 7, the bulkhead row in economy class, is the most popular in 17 states, including California, Georgia, and New Jersey, with travelers favoring seats like 7A, 7C, and 7F for their extra space.

Meanwhile, passengers in Alabama, Colorado, and Texas, among others, gravitate towards the premium 1A window seat for its superior legroom. The exit row (row 20) is preferred by those in Florida, Iowa, and Ohio, valuing its extra space and practical benefits. Additionally, aisle seats are the top choice for travelers in Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia, while the majority of passengers in the remaining states lean toward window seats.

The best U.S. airlines for ideal seating

When it comes to seat comfort, Delta Air Lines leads the pack, with 33.6% of flyers rating its seats as the most comfortable. American Airlines and United Airlines follow closely, each earning a 15.9% rating. In contrast, Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines fall to the bottom, receiving just 0.3% of the top comfort ratings. Additionally, 45% of travelers choose their airline based on seat comfort and availability, highlighting the significant role that seat quality plays in the decision-making process for many passengers.