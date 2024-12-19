Forget juice cleanses: this retreat mixes mindfulness, mezcal, and margaritas

Table of Contents Table of Contents What to expect from the experience How to sign up

As we approach 2025, wellness retreats are still one of the hottest trends in travel, but not everyone is ready to commit to a week of detoxes and silent reflection. Enter FTLO Travel’s new Mindfulness and Margaritas Retreat in Oaxaca, Mexico, designed for those who crave the benefits of a wellness retreat without giving up indulgence or adventure.

This five-day trip offers the perfect blend of accessible wellness practices, cultural exploration, local flavors, and just the right amount of fun.

What to expect from the experience

Each day of the Mindfulness and Margaritas Retreat starts with a grounding session, whether it’s meditation, yoga, or intention-setting workshops, designed to center you for the day ahead. But the afternoons are where the adventure begins. Explore the natural beauty of the region with a day trip to the petrified waterfalls of Hierve el Agua, followed by a meditation session at an ancient Zapotec site, or wander through the charming streets of Oaxaca City, soaking in the local culture.

You’ll also have the opportunity to learn the art of mezcal-making at a family-run distillery, and enjoy delicious drinks with stunning rooftop views. All of these experiences are included in your ticket.

Meals are included as part of the retreat, featuring 4 breakfasts, 2 lunches, and 2 dinners, along with a welcome drink to kick off your stay. Accommodations are in a shared room with one other person, with the option to upgrade to a private room for a more personal retreat experience.

How to sign up

The next Mindfulness and Margaritas Retreats are scheduled for March 12-16, 2025, and May 22-26, 2025. Each retreat lasts 5 days and 4 nights, with prices starting at $2,499. Flights, airport transfers, trip insurance, meals not mentioned, and incidental expenses are not included in the package.

To reserve your spot, simply book directly on FTLO Travel’s website. And for those eager to secure their place, take advantage of a reduced deposit price of just $199 if you sign up before December 31.