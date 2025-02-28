 Skip to main content
Mar del Cabo launches bespoke retreat for you and your pet

Treat yourself and your pet to the ultimate getaway

If you believe your furry friend deserves a luxury vacation just as much as you do, Mar del Cabo by Velas Resorts has the perfect getaway. The resort has unveiled its exclusive VIP ‘Very Important Pets’ Experience, a bespoke four-night retreat designed to pamper both you and your pet in style.

Set against the backdrop of the Sea of Cortez, this experience offers a range of tailored amenities, including personalized pet packages, gourmet meals crafted just for your companion, private in-suite grooming, and even leisurely beach walks on request. With every detail thoughtfully curated, Mar del Cabo ensures that pets (and their owners) experience the ultimate in relaxation and luxury.

Very Important Pets: The details

Mar del Cabo
Mar del Cabo

From the moment they arrive, pets at Mar del Cabo are treated like true VIPs. They’ll be welcomed with stress-relief treats and a special pet-friendly surprise, setting the tone for a luxury retreat. Guests and their furry companions will settle into a spacious Garden View Suite, where you’ll find plush beds, gourmet treats, personalized bowls, and curated toys waiting just for your furry friend.

Related

Taking luxury a step further, each pet receives custom in-suite amenities, including a robe, blanket, and pillow embroidered with their name, perfectly matching their owner’s set. For those looking to explore beyond the resort, a “Dog-Friendly Cabo” guide provides insider recommendations on the best pet-welcoming restaurants, activities, and scenic spots.

For a little extra pampering, beach walks with a dedicated handler can be arranged upon request. And after a day of adventure, pets can unwind with an all-natural paw balm to soothe their paws. The experience also includes a private in-suite grooming session and a 45-minute photoshoot, where guests receive ten professionally edited images to commemorate their stay.

Beyond farm-to-table gourmet dining for humans, pets enjoy daily lunches tailored to their dietary needs, along with hydrating drinks like dog electrolytes.

The VIP ‘Very Important Pets’ Package is available for small to medium-sized pets and their owners, starting at $2,698 USD for a four-night stay. This price includes all exclusive amenities.

For reservations and more information, call 1 (844) 314-2352, email reservations@mardelcabo.com, or visit mardelcabo.com.

