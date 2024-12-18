 Skip to main content
Enjoy New Zealand’s nature in the new, fully glass Matū PurePod

Sleep under the stars in this glass hotel.

PurePods
For those seeking a luxurious yet immersive experience in New Zealand’s breathtaking landscapes, the new Matū PurePod in Waitomo offers the perfect getaway. Nestled in a tranquil setting against a backdrop of lush native bush, this fully glass-walled retreat lets you experience nature like never before. Part of the renowned PurePods collection, which boasts over 15 stunning locations across the country, Matū offers an unmatched opportunity to unwind and reconnect with the natural world in absolute privacy.

The journey to Matū PurePod is just as enchanting as the destination itself. A short, 600-meter walk takes you across peaceful farmland, where you’ll encounter open fields and rural vistas before arriving at your PurePod.

Luxurious amenities

The Matū PurePod offers all the amenities you need for a relaxing stay. Inside, you’ll find a luxurious shower, a flush toilet, and crisp linen. The kitchen is fully equipped with a gas hob, a barbecue, and everything you need to cook and dine in style, including tea, coffee, and milk. For entertainment, there’s a selection of games, local reference books, and even a telescope to help you stargaze under the clear night sky.

For a truly indulgent experience, you can pre-order a dinner and breakfast package, ensuring you arrive to a hamper filled with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

When you’re ready to explore, the area around the PurePod offers plenty to discover. You’re just a short drive away from iconic attractions like the Waitomo Glowworm Caves, or you can simply enjoy a peaceful walk through the stunning landscape that surrounds your private retreat. 

The Matū PurePod starts at $690 per night and can be booked directly on the PurePods website.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
