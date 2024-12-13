 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Luxurious La Bahia Hotel & Spa to open its doors in Summer 2025

The property will include 155 guestrooms, four dining concepts, and more.

By
La Bahia Hotel & Spa
Ensemble

La Bahia Hotel & Spa has announced it will debut as the newest luxury resort in Santa Cruz, with an official opening slated for Summer 2025. The highly anticipated hotel is already accepting reservations for stays beginning in late Summer 2025.

La Bahia promises to combine modern elegance with the historical charm that has defined the property for nearly a century. The hotel’s story dates back to 1926, when architect and UC Berkeley professor William C. Hays first envisioned the site as a beachfront landmark. Originally designed as a series of apartments alongside a small hotel, the building became renowned for its Juliet balconies, interior courtyards, romantic grillwork, and sun-splashed tile, all of which will be preserved in the new incarnation of the hotel.

Recommended Videos

“I am delighted to welcome travelers to La Bahia Hotel & Spa and awaken their sense of curiosity,” said General Manager, Markus Krebs. “The unique spirit of the destination is truly captivating. This new hotel will provide a place to enjoy the rich culture and beauty of the quintessential California coastal town in a splendid setting.”

Related

Dining options and other amenities

La Bahia Hotel & Spa
Ensemble

La Bahia Hotel & Spa will feature 155 expansive guestrooms, including 16 suites, all offering ocean views. Each room is designed for comfort, with plush Frette robes, custom slippers, luxury bath products, dual vanities, and Nespresso Vertuo Machines to make guests feel right at home.

The hotel will offer four dining options. High Tide, the signature restaurant, will serve Pacific Rim-inspired cuisine. Low Tide Bar & Grill will offer a lively atmosphere with craft cocktails, live music, and contemporary dishes. Pearl, an elegant champagne bar, will provide personalized drinks in an elevated setting.

The Spa at La Bahia will include four indoor and four outdoor treatment rooms, a sauna with views of Monterey Bay, two steam rooms, and a rooftop zen deck for ultimate relaxation.

For events, the hotel offers over 13,000 square feet of space, including the Seaside Roof Deck, a 5,200 square foot venue with gorgeous views of the Pacific.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
SLS introduces its first all-inclusive resort in Cancun
This 498-room property features rooms with private gardens and terraces.
SLS Playa Mujeres

SLS Hotels & Residences has unveiled its first all-inclusive property, the SLS Playa Mujeres, located just 15 miles north of Cancun International Airport. Situated in a gated beachfront community, the resort offers 498 upscale accommodations, including Swim Out rooms with private gardens and the exclusive three-bedroom Envy suite featuring a terrace and breathtaking sea views.

The property also debuts SLS Elite, a premium room category boasting personalized check-in, dedicated butler service, and a premium spirits package. Select SLS Elite suites showcase two-level designs with private rooftop hot tubs, completely elevating the luxury experience.
What amenities can you expect in this luxury hotel?

Read more
Silicon Valley to debut first-ever Treehouse Hotel in the U.S.
This 111-room property is set to open March 1, 2025.
Treehouse Hotel

Silicon Valley is about to welcome a groundbreaking new hotel experience. SH Hotels & Resorts has announced the debut of the Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley, slated to open on March 1. Located in Sunnyvale, California, this marks the brand's first U.S. location. The hotel will open with 111 rooms, with plans to expand to 254. 

"At Treehouse, we're all about breaking the mold and inviting our guests to do the same," says Raul Leal, Chief Executive Officer of SH Hotels & Resorts. "Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley offers an inspiring campus with so many different and unique experiences. Whether visiting with friends and family or for a corporate retreat, you can ride bikes under the trees, get fit, hide out by a firepit, enjoy vibrant food & beverage offerings, or simply explore and uncover something new around every corner."
Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley: The details

Read more
Climbing Mount Fuji in 2025? Here’s what you need to know about the new mandatory fees
Climbing Mount Fuji is about to get a lot more expensive.
Mount Fuji

Mount Fuji, one of Japan’s most popular attractions, is facing growing pressures from overtourism. As 2024 has seen record-breaking visitor numbers, the iconic mountain is struggling to balance tourism with preservation. In response, Shizuoka Prefecture is considering implementing mandatory entrance fees by summer 2025, ranging from $19.35 to $32.26. 

These fees aim to help manage the environmental impact of mass tourism while ensuring Mount Fuji remains a sustainable destination for future climbers. 
Understanding the new fees

Read more