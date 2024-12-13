Luxurious La Bahia Hotel & Spa to open its doors in Summer 2025

La Bahia Hotel & Spa has announced it will debut as the newest luxury resort in Santa Cruz, with an official opening slated for Summer 2025. The highly anticipated hotel is already accepting reservations for stays beginning in late Summer 2025.

La Bahia promises to combine modern elegance with the historical charm that has defined the property for nearly a century. The hotel’s story dates back to 1926, when architect and UC Berkeley professor William C. Hays first envisioned the site as a beachfront landmark. Originally designed as a series of apartments alongside a small hotel, the building became renowned for its Juliet balconies, interior courtyards, romantic grillwork, and sun-splashed tile, all of which will be preserved in the new incarnation of the hotel.

“I am delighted to welcome travelers to La Bahia Hotel & Spa and awaken their sense of curiosity,” said General Manager, Markus Krebs. “The unique spirit of the destination is truly captivating. This new hotel will provide a place to enjoy the rich culture and beauty of the quintessential California coastal town in a splendid setting.”

Dining options and other amenities

La Bahia Hotel & Spa will feature 155 expansive guestrooms, including 16 suites, all offering ocean views. Each room is designed for comfort, with plush Frette robes, custom slippers, luxury bath products, dual vanities, and Nespresso Vertuo Machines to make guests feel right at home.

The hotel will offer four dining options. High Tide, the signature restaurant, will serve Pacific Rim-inspired cuisine. Low Tide Bar & Grill will offer a lively atmosphere with craft cocktails, live music, and contemporary dishes. Pearl, an elegant champagne bar, will provide personalized drinks in an elevated setting.

The Spa at La Bahia will include four indoor and four outdoor treatment rooms, a sauna with views of Monterey Bay, two steam rooms, and a rooftop zen deck for ultimate relaxation.

For events, the hotel offers over 13,000 square feet of space, including the Seaside Roof Deck, a 5,200 square foot venue with gorgeous views of the Pacific.