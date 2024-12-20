This semi-private jet company just added two more routes

JSX offers a private jet experience for prices comparable to first-class domestic flights. Its small regional jets operate out of private hangars, with no security lines, and all seats are first-class, with free snacks, drinks, and alcoholic beverages. The airline’s Embraer ERJ-135 and ERJ-145 jets also look pretty cool, with sleek graphics, including prominent red X’s on the fuselage and tail.

Soon, the Dallas-based company will offer even more flights, with additional departures from Oakland, CA to the Western US. The expansion demonstrates the airline’s concept taking hold, as more customers enjoy a private jet-like experience.

JSX’s new Western US routes

JSX already focuses on the Western US, flying throughout California, and also to New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. But as the airline grows, it’s expanding its network and also flies from Westchester County (HPN) in New York to Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO), as well as Texas. Dallas (DAL) is a central hub, bridging the company’s East and West Coast operations. Not only that, but JSX flies internationally, traveling from Dallas and Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas (CSL) on a seasonal basis. In early 2025, the airline begins rolling out two new routes, going from Oakland, CA to Scottsdale, AZ, and Carlsbad, CA.

The Oakland to Scottsdale flight goes wheels up on January 9, connecting travelers to the historic Arizona town. Located 12 miles east of Phoenix, it features a serene landscape of mountains, cacti, flowers, and wildlife. But there are also eclectic restaurants, shopping, and luxury accommodations.

The flight from Oakland to Carlsbad embarks on March 2, taking travelers to the heart of Southern California. Picturesque coastline, stunning mountains, and vibrant culture await, for a fun trip, whether work or play.

The new routes are currently available for purchase on the JSX website, with one-way fares starting at $259. Included in the price are complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi, free checked bags, and snacks and drinks.