The Manual
Travel

Travelers Can Now Bring Some CBD Products on Airplanes (Sort of)

Mike Richard
By
airport security bag suitcase luggage
Spyderskidoo/Getty Images

The legality of marijuana and CBD-infused products in the United States is, in technical terms, a big ol’ mess. While one could argue that the situation is getting better, it’s still very, very complicated for anyone without an advanced law degree. However, for air travelers, flying with CBD teas, tinctures, edibles, and more just got a little easier thanks to new TSA regulations.

If you weren’t too busy celebrating 4/20 this year, you might have noticed that we reported on whether or not it’s possible to fly with legally bought weed and CBD. To be clear, the federal government still considers marijuana — even medical marijuana — a Schedule 1 drug (just like LSD and heroin). It doesn’t care that you might have purchased it “legally” in a pot-friendly state, but thanks to the mind-numbing bureaucracy of federal, state, and local governments, and the failure of agencies to work together, it can be surprisingly easy to fly with legally purchased weed. We recommend reading the post above for the full details.

CBD products, on the other hand, are legal at the federal level — sort of. The 2018 Farm Bill “ensures that any cannabinoid … that is derived from hemp will be legal, if and only if that hemp is produced in a manner consistent with the Farm Bill, associated federal regulations, association state regulations, and by a licensed grower.”

While this has been true since 2018, the TSA was slow to edit its policy. Prior to Memorial Day 2019, the agency’s official stance read: “Possession of marijuana and cannabis-infused products, such as cannabidiol (CBD) oil, is illegal under federal law. TSA officers are required to report any suspected violations of law, including possession of marijuana and cannabis-infused products.” Such products were not allowed in carry-on or checked baggage under any circumstances.

However, the agency revised its policy near the end of May to reflect federal law. It currently reads: “Marijuana and certain cannabis-infused products, including some cannabidiol (CBD) oil, remain illegal under federal law except for products that contain no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis or that are approved by the FDA.”

Let’s look at that last line first. Only one such pharmaceutical, Epidiolex, is currently approved by the FDA. If you happen to be a child suffering from epilepsy and have a prescription for that drug, you can stop reading now. If not, however, there are two significant stipulations to be aware of before jetting off with a suitcase full of CBD goodies. Those goodies must have been produced in accordance with the Farm Bill, and they must contain 0.3 percent or less THC.

That sounds easy enough since most reputable CBD product manufacturers stamp their packaging with clear ingredient and origin labels, but that doesn’t mean those figures are accurate and, more importantly, air travelers have no way of proving them either way. Some manufacturers are flat-out misrepresenting their products as “legal” while others don’t perform sufficient testing to know one way or the other. If airport security doesn’t want to take a package’s numbers on faith, they’re within their right to confiscate your wares, deny you boarding, hand you over to airport police, or some combination of all three.

In short, if you must travel with CBD products, be sure that the THC content is 0.3% or less and that figure is clearly indicated on the packaging. And be aware know that the TSA may still confiscate those products if they’re at all suspicious of the validity of the packaging.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The TSA Wants You to Adopt Unwanted Bomb-Sniffing Puppies (Seriously)
Up Next

Hit the Ground Running with the Best Men's Trail Running Shoes
what is moonshine white whiskey ole smokey 3
Food & Drink

It’s Time to Take Moonshine Seriously

It isn't just for hillbillies in stereotyped cartoons. "Moonshine" is a real spirit with real potential.
Posted By Taylor Tobin
Culture

10 Best Crime Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

If you're like the rest of the country, you're probably obsessed with true crime right now. Here are the best documentaries to get your fix.
Posted By Sam Slaughter
Harley Davison Low Rider Feature
Auto

What Kind of Motorcycle Should I Get? A Comprehensive Guide to Motorcycle Types

Been thinking about getting into motorcycling? One of the first questions you'll need to answer is what kind of motorcycle is right for you.
Posted By Bill Roberson
best man speech
Culture

How to Write a Best Man Speech: 8 Tips to Help You Prepare

Being asked to serve as best man for a wedding is one of the greatest honors, but it comes with a ton of responsibility and one daunting task that most flub: the best man speech. Here are a few pointers to keep in mind as you take the time…
Posted By David Duran
klm flying v airplane concept design jet
Travel

Radical V-Shape Plane Design Imagines Passengers Seated in the Wings

Gibson's iconic Flying V guitar is reincarnated as the world's most radical airplane concept.
Posted By Mike Richard
airbnb adventures around the world in 80 days hot air balloon california
Travel

Airbnb Announces Epic Around the World in 80 Days Adventure for Just $5,000

Including 18 countries, six continents, five seas, two oceans, and, of course, one hot air balloon ride. Tickets will sell out fast on Friday, July 28.
Posted By Mike Richard
Norway's Manshausen Island Resort
Travel

Norway’s Manshausen Island Resort is a Minimalist Retreat Founded by a Real-Life Explorer

Now that you're getting older, it's time to find a place where you can actually relax. Our choice? Manshausen Island resort in Norway. Yes, it takes 20 hours to get there, but it's so worth it.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
Outdoors

The Most Jaw-Dropping Natural Swimming Holes in the United States

You don't need to trek to Thailand or South America to find sparkling depths and crystal-clear waters.
Posted By Mike Richard
uncharted expedition mystery tour intrepid travel monastry mountain view
Travel

Travel 2,200 Miles on an Extreme, 18-Day Mystery Tour from Tehran to Istanbul

Make sure your travel vaccinations are up to date and get ready for one hell of a ride.
Posted By Mike Richard
Airstream Caravel
Travel

Airstream Brings Back 2 of Its Most Popular and Affordable Travel Trailers

These two Kennedy-era Airstream trailers are among the most popular of all time. Even better? They're price tags aren't too steep.
Posted By Mike Richard
hipcamp app camping booking at night
Travel

Find the Most Unique, Undiscovered Campsites in the U.S. With Hipcamp

Booking the perfect campsite doesn't have to suck anymore.
Posted By Mike Richard
best hotel pools
Travel

12 Most Over-the-Top Hotel Pools for Extravagant Views

From an infinity pool high above Santorini to a two-story waterhole in the rainforests of Bali, these are the best hotel pools across the globe.
Posted By Mike Richard
Naniboujou Lodge
Travel

You Need a Vacation: 5 Midwestern Camp-Style Lodges Where You Can Unplug

Believe it or not, rustic woodland getaways still exist. We've pulled together a shortlist of the finest hotels located within some of the country's most beautiful, largely overlooked natural settings.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
national parks adventure sunrise
Travel

The Best Travel and Adventure Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

If you're reading this, you're staring at a screen. Wouldn't you rather be exploring a different part of the world than the Internet?
Posted By Nicole Raney