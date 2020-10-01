  1. Travel

This Map Shows Where You Can and Can’t Travel in the U.S. Right Now

By

From grocery shopping to dining out to fueling up your car, planning almost anything right now feels next to impossible. COVID-related mandates, ordinances, and regulations are changing throughout the U.S., sometimes daily. Travel is no exception. International travel is practically off-limits for most Americans. But, even a simple road trip across state lines is proving difficult. Each state has adopted its own requirements for incoming visitors, including things like medical certificates, negative blood tests, and mandatory quarantining. United Airlines wants to ease that frustration with a simple online tool targeted at domestic travelers.

The airline’s Destination Travel Guide is an interactive, color-coded map for travelers to instantly see where they can and can’t travel within the United States. As of late September, approximately three-quarters of U.S. states are wide open for interstate business and leisure travel. Thirteen states are open to visitors with some regulations, including quarantining in place and other restrictions. No state has completely closed its borders to leisure travelers — for now. The information is updated in near-real-time. The map’s creators, a third-party company, named Smartvel, “check and validate all the sources of information within the system every hour in order to ensure everything is updated, resulting in more than 5000 checks daily.”

Digging deeper into each state link reveals a variety of useful information, including its specific entry requirements. Some require quarantining, a recent test confirming a negative COVID-19 status, and other forms and applications. The map also reveals what leisure activities — museums, bars, restaurants, cafes, and other tourist accommodations — are open. It also highlights whether and where face coverings and social distancing are required. Links to each state’s Department of Health website are also provided.

In the coming weeks, United Airlines will expand the map to include other global destinations that it services. If you’re planning a trip internationally, the best resource for up-to-the-minute, country-specific information is the U.S. Department of State website. Wherever you’re headed, check the CDC State and Territorial Health website for other potential restrictions and recommendations.

Ready to travel? Be sure to pack a reliable face mask (or three) and check out our guide to staying safe at hotels during the pandemic.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Cheap Motorcycle Helmet Deals for October 2020

best cheap motorcycle helmet deals

Explore the Great Outdoors at Home With This Virtual Trekking Event

Fjallraven Classic Trekking Event

Without Hispanic Workers, Restaurants As We Know Them Would Cease To Exister

Hugo Ortega

Where to Buy the Best Face Masks Available Now

Airplane Seating Could Look Very Different in the Wake of COVID-19

airplane aisle seats

Bio-Detection Dogs Could Sniff Out COVID-19 Among Air Travelers

dogs sniff covid 19 travelers medicaldectiondogs bio

Kruger Shalati Train Lodge Is a Luxury Boutique Hotel Atop a South African Bridge

Tips for Planning the Perfect Socially-Distant Road Trip

Go Ahead, Get Lost in Map Land

Some Countries Consider Health Passports for Travelers, But There’s a Catch

After COVID-19, Travel Bubbles Could Be the First Step for Travelers

travel bubble map magnifying glass

Iceland’s Panorama Glass Lodge Could Be the Perfect Base for Quarantining

Panorama Glass Lodge

Japan Considers Subsidizing Travelers’ Vacation Expenses

Tokyo Japan

The Best Ultra-Light Travel Trailers of 2020

The TSA Doesn’t Want to Touch Your Carry-On Snacks Anymore