Every state’s highest-rated tourist attraction revealed

Which ones have you been to?

By
Man running through the desert landscape of The Grand Canyon.
Brian Erickson / Unsplash

Independent cruise agency Iglu Cruise has unveiled the highest-rated tourist attractions in each U.S. state, using data from Tripadvisor. The study identified each state’s most popular tourist destination based on the number of Tripadvisor reviews and then calculated an “excellent score,” the percentage of five-star reviews, per attraction.

Topping the list is the Sugarlands Distilling Company in Tennessee, with an impressive excellent score of 96.35%. Located in downtown Gatlinburg, this award-winning distillery offers guests a behind-the-scenes tour to witness the creation of its renowned spirits.

In second place is the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, which garnered a 90.01% excellent score. This memorial honors the victims, survivors, and rescuers of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and has become a place of reflection and remembrance for thousands of visitors each year.

Maine’s Marginal Way, a scenic 1.5-mile cliff walk along the Atlantic Ocean, secured third place with an excellent score of 89.11%. Known for its stunning ocean views, rocky cliffs, and tide pools, this charming seaside attraction is beloved by locals and tourists alike.

The iconic Grand Canyon South Rim in Arizona followed closely behind, boasting an 88.90% excellent score, while Utah’s spectacular Arches National Park rounded out the top five with a score of 87.61%. These natural wonders draw millions of visitors annually, offering unforgettable outdoor experiences.

Every state’s highest-rated tourist attraction

Millennium Park
chapay / Pixabay

Here’s the full list of every state’s highest-rated tourist attraction.

  1. Alabama: USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park
  2. Alaska: Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center
  3. Arizona: Grand Canyon South Rim
  4. Arkansas: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
  5. California: Alcatraz Island
  6. Colorado: Garden of the Gods
  7. Connecticut: Mystic Seaport Museum
  8. Delaware: Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk
  9. Florida: Magic Kingdom Park
  10. Georgia: Georgia Aquarium 
  11. Hawaii: USS Arizona Memorial
  12. Idaho: Shoshone Falls
  13. Illinois: Millennium Park
  14. Indiana: Horseshoe Hammond
  15. Iowa: Horseshoe Council Bluffs
  16. Kansas: Sedgwick County Zoo
  17. Kentucky: Louisville Mega Cavern
  18. Louisiana: The National WWII Museum
  19. Maine: Marginal Way
  20. Maryland: Horseshoe Casino
  21. Massachusetts: Freedom Trail
  22. Michigan: Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation
  23. Minnesota: Mall of America
  24. Mississippi: Horseshoe Casino
  25. Missouri: Silver Dollar City
  26. Montana: Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center
  27. Nebraska: Henry Doorly Zoo
  28. Nevada: Fountains of Bellagio
  29. New Hampshire: Kancamagus Highway
  30. New Jersey: Atlantic City Boardwalk
  31. New Mexico: Sandia Peak Tramway
  32. New York: Central Park
  33. North Carolina: Biltmore
  34. North Dakota: Theodore Roosevelt National Park
  35. Ohio: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  36. Oklahoma: Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum
  37. Oregon: Portland Japanese Garden
  38. Pennsylvania: Independence Hall
  39. Rhode Island: The Breakers
  40. South Carolina: Broadway at the Beach
  41. South Dakota: Mount Rushmore National Memorial
  42. Tennessee: Sugarlands Distilling Company
  43. Texas: San Antonio RiverWalk
  44. Utah: Arches National Park
  45. Vermont: Church Street Marketplace
  46. Virginia: Colonial Williamsburg
  47. Washington: Chihuly Garden and Glass
  48. West Virginia: Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
  49. Wisconsin: Taliesin Preservation
  50. Wyoming: Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
AAA shares the top fall travel destinations for 2024
Fall travel destinations and pricing data revealed
Road trip

AAA has revealed its top travel destinations for the fall season, based on booking trends from travelers taking advantage of the sweet spot between summer and the winter holidays. Autumn is a great time of year to travel and admire the fall foliage or enjoy popular destinations with fewer crowds.

“This time of year is known as shoulder season in travel, which means mild weather, fewer crowds, and better prices,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel.

Read more
Smoky Mountains soon to see road closures for maintenance
Headed to Smoky Mountains soon? Watch out for these road closures
great smoky mountains guide best time to visit

It's no surprise that autumn is one of the most popular times to visit the Great Smoky Mountains. However, visitors looking to experience the fall foliage this year should be aware of several temporary road closures and maintenance projects announced by the National Park Service (NPS). From September 23 to 27, these projects could affect your travel plans.
Everything you need to know about the Smoky Mountain road closures

From September 23 through September 26, park maintenance crews will implement temporary single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Crews will be conducting several maintenance activities, including mowing, cleaning ditches, removing fallen trees and branches, picking up litter, and repairing guardrails — all in preparation for the prettiest time of year.

Read more
Forget cruises: An Alaskan wilderness road trip is the ultimate adventure
Here are some insider tips before hitting the road
A road leading to Alaska with mountains in the background

I have an embarrassing admission -- I didn't know it was even possible to drive to Alaska until about a year ago. With all of the water and ice surrounding the famous inner passage, it didn't seem feasible. Well, I was wrong, and at that moment, I decided that rather than taking a cheap cruise or flying into the Alaskan wilderness, I would make my way to the 49th state in my Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Now that I've completed my epic multi-week journey, was it worth it? 100% yes. Would I do it again? Well, only if I knew what I know now. So, if you're considering the 100+ hour round trip drive to and from Alaska, take note of these insider tips before hitting the road.

Why an Alaska road trip beats a cruise

Read more