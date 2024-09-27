Which ones have you been to?

Independent cruise agency Iglu Cruise has unveiled the highest-rated tourist attractions in each U.S. state, using data from Tripadvisor. The study identified each state’s most popular tourist destination based on the number of Tripadvisor reviews and then calculated an “excellent score,” the percentage of five-star reviews, per attraction.

Topping the list is the Sugarlands Distilling Company in Tennessee, with an impressive excellent score of 96.35%. Located in downtown Gatlinburg, this award-winning distillery offers guests a behind-the-scenes tour to witness the creation of its renowned spirits.

Recommended Videos

In second place is the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, which garnered a 90.01% excellent score. This memorial honors the victims, survivors, and rescuers of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and has become a place of reflection and remembrance for thousands of visitors each year.

Maine’s Marginal Way, a scenic 1.5-mile cliff walk along the Atlantic Ocean, secured third place with an excellent score of 89.11%. Known for its stunning ocean views, rocky cliffs, and tide pools, this charming seaside attraction is beloved by locals and tourists alike.

The iconic Grand Canyon South Rim in Arizona followed closely behind, boasting an 88.90% excellent score, while Utah’s spectacular Arches National Park rounded out the top five with a score of 87.61%. These natural wonders draw millions of visitors annually, offering unforgettable outdoor experiences.

Every state’s highest-rated tourist attraction

Here’s the full list of every state’s highest-rated tourist attraction.