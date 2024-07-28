You'll work up a sweat at these destinations

While many tourist attractions are easily accessible by modern conveniences like elevators and cable cars, some still demand a bit of physical exertion to truly appreciate everything they have to offer. A recent study by U.K. gym chain PureGym has taken a deep dive into this aspect of travel, analyzing various global tourist attractions to determine which are the most physically demanding.

By evaluating the number of steps needed to experience each site, along with total elevation change and average daytime temperature, PureGym has created an “exertion score” to rank these challenging destinations. Whether you’re an avid hiker or just curious about what it takes to conquer these sites, this list highlights the attractions that promise not only incredible views, but also a serious workout.

Tourist attractions that will make you work up a sweat

So, which tourist attractions are the most physically demanding? Europe dominates the list with nine destinations, highlighting the continent’s diverse and challenging landscapes. The U.S., with only three sites, still presents formidable challenges for adventure seekers.

Topping the list is the Fløri Stairs in Norway, with an exertion score of 76. This site features the world’s longest wooden staircase, boasting 4,444 steps leading to amazing views and a historic hydroelectric power station.

The Manitou Incline in the U.S. ranks second, with a score of 63. Located on the east slope of the Rocky Mountains, it offers a challenging ascent with an average grade of 45%, peaking at 68%. Another notable entry is Romania’s Poenari Castle. Known as the “real Dracula’s castle,” it sits atop a mountain and requires climbing 1,480 concrete steps.

The top 25 most physically demanding landmarks

This is the full list of the 25 most physically demanding tourist attractions.

Fløri Stairs, Norway: 4,444 steps Manitou Incline, United States: 2,768 steps Poenari Castle, Romania: 1,480 steps Konpira-san Shrine, Japan: 1,368 steps Arthur’s Seat, Scotland: 3,200 steps Sigiriya, Sri Lanka: 1,200 steps Park Guell, Spain: 1,984 steps Petra Monastery, Jordan: 800 steps Castle of the Moors, Portugal: 500 steps Batu Caves, Malaysia: 272 steps Vindhyagiri Steps, India: 660 steps Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia: 1,332 steps Guatapé Rock, Colombia: 740 steps Seville Cathedral, Spain: 700 steps Heaven’s Gate, China: 999 steps Monolithos Castle, Greece: 120 steps Christ the Redeemer, Brazil: 220 steps St. Augustine Lighthouse, United States: 219 steps Dubrovnik City Walls, Croatia: 1,080 steps Florence Cathedral (Duomo), Italy: 414 steps Sagrada Familia, Spain: 504 steps Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, United States: 257 steps Palazzo Vecchio, Italy: 223 steps Tokyo Tower, Japan: 600 steps Skellig Michael, Ireland: 618 steps

Preparing for these physically demanding tourist attractions

Preparing for physically demanding tourist attractions requires a thoughtful approach. According to Shiv O’Connor, a personal trainer at PureGym Leeds, increasing your daily movement in the weeks leading up to your trip is key. Incorporate exercises like squats, calf raises, leg extensions, and hamstring curls to strengthen the muscles around your knees and ankles. To boost cardio endurance, try incline walking or use the StairMaster, which will condition your body for uphill climbs and numerous steps.

Post-adventure recovery is equally important. O’Connor recommends staying hydrated, enjoying a nutritious meal, incorporating stretches, and ensuring a good night’s sleep for optimal recovery.