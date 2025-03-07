 Skip to main content
Emirates and Expedia work together for more customer personalization

Emirates and Expedia expand their partnership

By
emirates expedia partnership boeing 777 inflight with islands in the background w650x406 1
Emirates

Emirates and Expedia have expanded their long-term partnership, giving passengers more options and a seamless booking experience. The airline fully integrated its New Distribution Capability (NDC) API with Expedia Group’s brands, which helps connect Expedia Group’s customers with the entire Emirates portfolio of fares.

More travelers can now unlock Emirates fares, products, and services

Emirates and Expedia executives
Left to right: Greg Schulze, Chief Commercial Officer, Expedia Group and Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline Emirates

The comprehensive integration will help travelers view Emirates fares, products, and services via Expedia Group’s brands, improving their trips and offering more flexibility. Beyond that, the two companies will seek further collaboration on loyalty programs to improve rewards for customers of each. They’ll also use market data insights for joint marketing initiatives and drive growth.

The companies will also explore offering end-to-end booking experiences via Expedia Group’s global hotel network. Curated air and travel packages will allow travelers to fly and then stay at one of Expedia Group’s thousands of hotels. 

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said: “We are proud to expand our partnership with Expedia Group, allowing travellers on the platform to personalise their booking experience with Emirates. Looking ahead, our enhanced collaboration will provide travellers with seamless access to Emirates’ NDC content while expanding booking possibilities across all elements of their journey.”

Greg Schulze, Chief Commercial Officer, Expedia Group said: “Our expanded partnership with Emirates marks a significant step in elevating the travel experience. This collaboration gives our global travelers more customised options and easier bookings, allowing them to create unique trips that suit their needs. Ultimately, it’s about making every journey a lasting memory for our travelers.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Southwest Airlines and Expedia Group launch new partnership — what to know
Expedia will begin offering Southwest flights
southwest expedia partnership x

Southwest Airlines and Expedia Group have begun a new partnership, allowing travelers to secure the best fares. The airline’s flights will now be available on Expedia and Expedia Group’s other platforms, including Travelocity, Orbitz, Hotwire, and CheapTickets, providing customers with even more booking options. 
The partnership expands Southwest’s reach

Because of the partnership, more travelers can view and book flights to Southwest’s 117 destinations throughout 11 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. Not only that, but the agreement utilizes Expedia Group’s AI-driven tools and advanced data analytics, which help airlines connect with the more than 10 million average daily visitors across Expedia Group sites. 

Air New Zealand launches signature wine with symbolic name
Air New Zealand debuts signature 1345 wine
air new zealand 1345 wine thirteenfortyfivebottlesmarlboroughbackdrop pc

Air New Zealand is bringing its new signature wine label, Thirteen Forty Five, to the skies.  Named after the airline’s first-ever flight from Auckland to Sydney in 1940, which covered 1345 miles, the wine’s made in collaboration with the renowned New Zealand winery, Villa Maria. Air New Zealand and Air Points Store customers can partake in the world-class creations — including a sauvignon blanc and a pinot noir — in Air New Zealand lounges, the Premium Economy cabin, and the Air Points store.
Thirteen Forty Five features New Zealand’s award-winning winemaking
1345 Pinot Noir Air New Zealand

The sauvignon blanc is a blend of grapes from vineyards in Marlborough's Wairau and Awatere valleys. It has faint herbal notes and aromas, including lemongrass and passion fruit. The pinot noir uses grapes from the eastern side of the Wairu Valley. It has tastes of plum and cherry and notes of violets and dried herbs. 

This Latin American airline now serves San Diego
Copa Airlines adds San Diego to its network
San Diego Bay

This June, Copa Airlines will begin service to San Diego, giving the SoCal city direct access to Latin America. The Star Alliance airline will fly between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Tocumen International Airport (TCA) in Panama City, Panama. When the flights begin, Copa will be the only Latin American airline serving San Diego.
Copa Airlines connects San Diego to Costa Rica, Argentina, and more
San José, Costa Rica Eelco Böhtlingk via Unsplash

Service starts on June 25, with four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays aboard a Boeing 737. The new routes are the culmination of talks by airport executives and airlines at “Routes” events, where San Diego sought direct service to Latin America. Once landing at TCA, travelers can connect further to Mendoza, Argentina; Medellin, Colombia; and San Jose, Costa Rica. The PTY to SAN flight takes off at 1:16 p.m. local time and lands at 6:15 p.m. local time. The SAN to PTY trip embarks at 8:58 p.m. local time and arrives at 5:20 a.m. local time the following day. 

