Emirates and Expedia work together for more customer personalization

Emirates and Expedia have expanded their long-term partnership, giving passengers more options and a seamless booking experience. The airline fully integrated its New Distribution Capability (NDC) API with Expedia Group’s brands, which helps connect Expedia Group’s customers with the entire Emirates portfolio of fares.

More travelers can now unlock Emirates fares, products, and services

The comprehensive integration will help travelers view Emirates fares, products, and services via Expedia Group’s brands, improving their trips and offering more flexibility. Beyond that, the two companies will seek further collaboration on loyalty programs to improve rewards for customers of each. They’ll also use market data insights for joint marketing initiatives and drive growth.

The companies will also explore offering end-to-end booking experiences via Expedia Group’s global hotel network. Curated air and travel packages will allow travelers to fly and then stay at one of Expedia Group’s thousands of hotels.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said: “We are proud to expand our partnership with Expedia Group, allowing travellers on the platform to personalise their booking experience with Emirates. Looking ahead, our enhanced collaboration will provide travellers with seamless access to Emirates’ NDC content while expanding booking possibilities across all elements of their journey.”

Greg Schulze, Chief Commercial Officer, Expedia Group said: “Our expanded partnership with Emirates marks a significant step in elevating the travel experience. This collaboration gives our global travelers more customised options and easier bookings, allowing them to create unique trips that suit their needs. Ultimately, it’s about making every journey a lasting memory for our travelers.”