Travel Stays by Alaska Vacations offers discounts across the globe

Alaska Airlines and Expedia Group have joined forces to create a new booking platform, Stays by Alaska Vacations. The service offers exclusive deals on over 900,000 global properties and allows customers to earn and redeem miles through the airline’s loyalty program.

Stays by Alaska Vacations: Discounts around the world

The platform lets Alaska Mileage Plan members earn one mile per dollar when booking, with Alaska Airlines Visa Signature Card users getting an additional three miles per dollar on eligible trips. Also included are ample loyalty benefits, preferred redemption rates, and easier trip planning via access to hotels, flights, and vacation rentals.

In addition, Alaska Airlines’ mileage plan is among the most accommodating in the industry, offering the quickest way to elite status. That brings an improved in-air experience, with the most legroom in Premium Class and First Class, West Coast-inspired food, and no change fees.

Courtney Lansing, Managing Director of Business Development and Products at Alaska Airlines, said: “Stays by Alaska Vacations combines convenience and affordability by giving our guests access to Expedia Group’s vast inventory and unlocking special savings while earning status on an award-winning airline. Through this partnership with Expedia Group, we’re empowering our guests with choices for every part of their trip — from flights to where they’re staying. It’s a testament to our shared commitment to enhancing the travel experience.”

Stephen Cheng, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Expedia Group added: “We are excited to expand our partnership with Alaska Airlines, underscoring our commitment to seamless, end-to-end traveler experiences backed by proven, reliable tech. Powered by our White Label Template solution, Stays by Alaska Vacations unlocks our robust lodging supply and offers incredible value for Alaska Mileage Plan members to earn and redeem miles across various trip elements.”