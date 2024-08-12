 Skip to main content
Earthship rentals blend sustainable living with luxury for an eco-friendly getaway

A guide to the 600-acre Greater World Earthship Community

By
A yellow Earthship with large sloping windows
Earthship Biotecture

Thinking about taking a road trip to New Mexico? If so, you should spend the night at the 600-acre Greater World Earthship Community, an architectural anomaly just 20 minutes outside of downtown Taos. You’ll find an astonishing collection of off-grid homes that are completely self-sustainable and eco-friendly.

Would you ever take the leap and live in an Earthship? If so, it can be quite an expense, as they require a fair amount of technical know-how and funds to build. Luckily, Earthship homes are available to rent, so you can experience what biotechture is all about.

These three units are our top picks, beautifully blending art and sustainability with a touch of luxury. They’re available through Airbnb, and visitors can enjoy nightly or weekly rates, accommodating both solo and group travelers.

A brief history of Earthship Biotecture

two men filling tires with dirt to build an Earthship
Earthship Biotecture

Earthships are passive solar homes constructed out of natural and upcycled materials. Yesterday’s tin cans are today’s bricks, tightly wedged between tire walls, packed with rammed earth. Architect Michael Reynolds has evolved the term “Biotecture” since the development of the first Earthship in the 1970s, pushing the envelope of sustainable living. Each home, designed to function completely off-grid, can collect rainwater, generate energy, manage waste, and grow food.

Constructing one is no small feat, and the in-depth Earthship building academy helps enthusiasts get hands-on experience. Michael Furlong, an Earthship Academy student, shares what it’s like to participate in the program and how it deepened his appreciation for a more sustainable future:

“The setbacks and successes of erecting a homestead in the Taos NM Earthship community really provide a level of camaraderie, practical experience, and lasting friendships that few other group projects can replicate. It helped me solidify in my own mind a vision for how I want to live and what I want to leave behind in this world. “

This rigorous program includes three phases: an online academy, a field study portion, and independent study — all of which offer a well-rounded education in eco-building techniques.

What it’s like to stay in an Earthship

The interior garden and breezeway of an Earthship
Earthship Biotecture

You may think an Earthship rental equates to roughing it, but these homes offer luxury-level amenities and are built with panache. Each unit in the Earthship community offers Wi-Fi, television, electricity, hot water, and stylish living quarters.

And there’s lots to do in the area, too.

While the land itself may feel barren and distant from society, you’re actually situated in one of the best ski towns in the country. Downtown Taos offers dozens of quirky cafes, restaurants, and art galleries for those seeking New Mexico’s green chili-infused dishes and boutique shops. Taos Pueblo, one of the oldest continuously inhabited lands in America, is a great place to visit for those seeking an indigenous perspective on the region and traditional crafts and foods for sale.

Despite these attractions, you really don’t need to do anything to enjoy your time at the Earthship community. You can chat with the neighbors, check out the visitor center, or enjoy a vacation in the comfort of eco-dwelling.

Here are three Earthship rentals that exemplify the range of architectural possibilities for a sustainable future.

The Unity Atlantis Earthship

A turquoius earthship available for rent
Earthship Biotecture

The Unity Atlantis Earthship is the newest construction available for rent, and therefore, the culmination of 40 years of technology. It is one of the most efficient and functional Earthships to date. Equipped with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, it’s the perfect size for a family or small group of friends.

The gently curved walls and turquoise hues are calming to the eye without compromising artistic edge. Dwellers can dodge the heat in a shaded outdoor area or lounge in the sun on the swinging loveseat. Inside, the Atlantis is equally as soothing with its bright interiors and quirky details, such as glass bottle divider walls and peaceful cave-like bedrooms for sound sleep.

Rates: The Unity Atantis costs $240 to $340 a night and requires a minimum two-night stay.

The Phoenix Earthship

A big serpentine Earthship house with a large outdoor area
Earthship Biotecture

The Phoenix Earthship is a 5,300-square-foot behemoth of an Earthship, designed with curves and contours that emulate a spaceship or even a creature you’d find within that foreign aircraft. It’s ideal for groups of up to eight people, offering three comfortable beds, two full-service bathrooms, and a large communal kitchen and living room space.

The greenhouse creates a microclimate right within the home, and you can find banana trees, turtles, and a fish pond right on the property. This immersive environment truly lets guests know they are in a customized ecosystem unlike any other. Smaller groups can enjoy the Phoenix Earthship by renting the west or east wings, respectively, as long as they are available.

Rates: The Phoenix Earthship ranges from $435 to $450 a night with a minimum two-night stay. You can also rent the west or east wing for a reduced price.

The Hobbit House

The first Earthship available for rent
Earthship Biotecture

For a glimpse into eco-building history, stay in the Hobbit House, the first Earthship constructed in 1979. Despite its age, it has been refurbished and updated so that visitors don’t have to rough it. Still, the Hobbit House has a quaint and rustic feel in comparison to its newer siblings in the neighborhood.

The studio-sized home is perfect for an individual or couple looking for an intimate space that showcases Earthship’s foundational building principles. Its compact size keeps it cool and cozy, even without air conditioning.

Rates: The Hobbit House costs $170 per night with a minimum two-night stay.

