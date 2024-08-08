 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

A fall trip like no other: Four Seasons Resort Maui offers new “Getaway” experiences

Take a fall adventure at the Four Season Resort Maui's "Getaway"

By
Four Seasons Maui pool
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

When visiting a special place, knowing what to do and where to go can be a challenge. Finding the best experiences, and the right ones for your group, takes time and energy. Even then, you could still miss out on a unique adventure.

This fall, the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea takes the guesswork out of your trip. By offering curated experiences, the resort immerses you in the culture, nature, and cuisine of the island.

Recommended Videos

The Four Seasons Maui Getaway: Experience Hawaii like never before

Outrigger canoe paddling Maui
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

From September 1 through November 22, Four Seasons’ “Getaway” trips on Maui take you deeper into the island’s history and surroundings, while living in bespoke luxury. Here’s what’s included.

The “Getaway” schedule comes packed with activities like Maui Undersea Adventures, outrigger canoe paddling, oceanside yoga, and more. For wine aficionados, two dinners — on September 30 and October 14 — offer a taste of the world’s finest libations and unique cuisines. The former takes place at the newly reopened Ferraro’s Restaurant & Bar, with Champagne Laurent-Perrier on offer. The latter happens at DUO Steak and Seafood, with Darioush offering several vintage bottles.

Four Seasons Resort Maui General Manager Ben Shank commented: “We look forward to welcoming guests to experience all the extras we have planned this fall. The team has put together a thoughtful calendar that offers something for everyone.” 

He continued, “Whether you’re seeking a deeper connection to the culture, culinary or wine experiences, or a light-hearted game of pickleball, our Getaway experiences provide opportunities for our guests to create lifelong memories, all with the backdrop of world-class Wailea Beach.”

Additional “Getaway” experiences include the following:

Hawaiian Star Stories: Noted navigator Kala Babayan Tanaka describes how Polynesian wayfinders used the stars, currents, and winds to journey around the Hawaiian islands.

Poke Pop-Up: Enjoy Hawaii’s classic dish, poke, paired with Maui Brewing Company’s craft beer. 

Sunrise Photo Walk: Join award-winning fine art landscape photographer Scott Reither for a 90-minute interactive photography class while walking on the Wailea Beach path.

Coral Reefs 101: Maui Undersea Adventures leads an onshore class and snorkeling adventure while teaching you how to protect the ocean ecosystem. 

Poi Pounders Workshop: Learn how to make, and then sample, Hawaii’s staple food, Poi, in this interactive workshop. 

That’s not all. More info is available on the Four Seasons Resort Maui website, along with rates and booking info. Additionally, you can follow the hashtag #FSMauiGetaway. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Venice just proposed these new regulations to combat overtourism (and you’re probably going to like most of them)
Check out these regulations before visiting Venice
Venice

In recent years, Venice has implemented various strategies to combat overtourism, including plans to require reservations and fees for day-trippers as well as the prohibition of large cruise ships. The city, which is known for its canals, is also contending with the impact of climate change, as it has experienced a sinking of over 5.9 inches in the past century. In 2019, Venice’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, attributed a significant flood that affected over 85% of the city to climate change.

In addition to these environmental issues, Venice has experienced overcrowding due to a large number of tourists visiting the area. Residents living in Venice have felt as though there is not a fair balance between the needs of visitors and those who call the city home. 

Read more
The best Midwest ski resorts for a weekend getaway on the slopes
Whether you're going with kids or your partner, these are the top Midwest ski resorts to check out
midewest ski resorts

The Midwest is associated with a lot of things -- wind-tousled cornfields, football, and charming towns, but mountains? Not really. However, the region is known for formidable winters and heaps of lake-effect snow -- meaning there are still plenty of winter wonderlands for skiing and snowboarding in America’s famously flat heartland. And of course, the town of Ishpeming in northwestern Michigan is credited with being the so-called birthplace of organized skiing in America, as the original home of the National Ski Association, created in 1905 -- and now known as US Ski & Snowboard.

Remember though, Midwestern winters can include extreme conditions, so be ready for bone-chilling winds and icy temperatures with the best ski and snowboard jackets and the best ski gloves. And then tap into the region’s rich winter sports history and check out the slopes on our list of some of the best Midwest ski resorts.

Read more
Turn your trip to Puerto Vallarta into a wellness retreat at this stellar resort
Here’s a closer look inside the Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta, and their abundance of wellness offerings. 
A view from Banderas Bay of The Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.

Can you really enjoy a relaxing “spa weekend” in Puerto Vallarta? Can you really enjoy a chill wellness-centric trip at a hotel that caters very much to families with children? Can you really stay at a resort with a private beach that’s minutes away from the airport and downtown? If you’re staying at the Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta, all your wellness travel dreams may really come true.

Today, we’re taking you inside the Westin and all-around Puerto Vallarta to show how you can enjoy your own perfectly chill wellness retreat under the hot Jalisco sun, even when you’re so close to the best action in town.

Read more