Take a fall adventure at the Four Season Resort Maui's "Getaway"

When visiting a special place, knowing what to do and where to go can be a challenge. Finding the best experiences, and the right ones for your group, takes time and energy. Even then, you could still miss out on a unique adventure.

This fall, the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea takes the guesswork out of your trip. By offering curated experiences, the resort immerses you in the culture, nature, and cuisine of the island.

The Four Seasons Maui Getaway: Experience Hawaii like never before

From September 1 through November 22, Four Seasons’ “Getaway” trips on Maui take you deeper into the island’s history and surroundings, while living in bespoke luxury. Here’s what’s included.

The “Getaway” schedule comes packed with activities like Maui Undersea Adventures, outrigger canoe paddling, oceanside yoga, and more. For wine aficionados, two dinners — on September 30 and October 14 — offer a taste of the world’s finest libations and unique cuisines. The former takes place at the newly reopened Ferraro’s Restaurant & Bar, with Champagne Laurent-Perrier on offer. The latter happens at DUO Steak and Seafood, with Darioush offering several vintage bottles.

Four Seasons Resort Maui General Manager Ben Shank commented: “We look forward to welcoming guests to experience all the extras we have planned this fall. The team has put together a thoughtful calendar that offers something for everyone.”

He continued, “Whether you’re seeking a deeper connection to the culture, culinary or wine experiences, or a light-hearted game of pickleball, our Getaway experiences provide opportunities for our guests to create lifelong memories, all with the backdrop of world-class Wailea Beach.”

Additional “Getaway” experiences include the following:

Hawaiian Star Stories: Noted navigator Kala Babayan Tanaka describes how Polynesian wayfinders used the stars, currents, and winds to journey around the Hawaiian islands.

Poke Pop-Up: Enjoy Hawaii’s classic dish, poke, paired with Maui Brewing Company’s craft beer.

Sunrise Photo Walk: Join award-winning fine art landscape photographer Scott Reither for a 90-minute interactive photography class while walking on the Wailea Beach path.

Coral Reefs 101: Maui Undersea Adventures leads an onshore class and snorkeling adventure while teaching you how to protect the ocean ecosystem.

Poi Pounders Workshop: Learn how to make, and then sample, Hawaii’s staple food, Poi, in this interactive workshop.

That’s not all. More info is available on the Four Seasons Resort Maui website, along with rates and booking info. Additionally, you can follow the hashtag #FSMauiGetaway.