Looking for the best places to travel? Look no further

Travel not only provides a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of life, but it also offers a chance to explore new cultures, connect with different people, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

But with so many destinations to choose from, it can be hard to pick the perfect spot.

Luckily, Booking.com released its annual Traveller Review Awards, which recognize the most welcoming cities in the world based on guest reviews.

This year’s list includes a mix of hidden gems and popular tourist destinations, all of which are sure to offer visitors a memorable experience. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next trip or simply want to window shop, look no further than these 10 incredible places:

Arraial d’Ajuda, Brazil Ermoupoli, Greece Viana do Castelo, Portugal Daylesford, Australia Grindelwald, Switzerland Moab, United States Uzès, France Mazatlán, Mexico Jaisalmer, India Fujikawaguchiko, Japan

Arraial d’Ajuda, Brazil

Sun-drenched beaches that stretch out forever, lively music spilling from every corner, and a quaint village square humming with history. That’s Arraial d’Ajuda, Brazil.

Wander down colorful streets lined with charming artisan shops and dig your toes into the sand while savoring fresh seafood. Whether you’re a beach bum, a history buff, or a party animal, this escape has something to make your heart happy.

Ermoupoli, Greece

Want the real Greek island experience? Skip the crowded spots and visit Ermoupoli, the amazing capital of Syros! Picture pretty squares with old-fashioned buildings, perfect for relaxing with a coffee and watching people. The grand Town Hall will blow you away, and the narrow streets are full of cool shops waiting to be explored.

But Ermoupoli is more than just beautiful! History lovers can see old ruins, and foodies will love the delicious Greek food that will make your taste buds happy. It’s like a trip back in time with yummy food – what’s not to love?

Viana do Castelo, Portugal

Viana do Castelo promises a journey through time and tradition. Discover its medieval charm, from the imposing Castelo de São Jorge to the ornate Sé Cathedral, and immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of the riverside. Don’t forget to explore the historic shipyard and savor the region’s renowned Vinho Verde.

Daylesford, Australia

Daylesford, nestled in Victoria’s enchanting spa country, gives you the chance to soak in mineral-rich thermal springs, indulge in decadent high tea experiences, and explore charming boutiques. If you’re craving adventure, venture into the Wombat State Forest or discover hidden waterfalls. Daylesford promises a rejuvenating escape for mind, body, and soul.

Grindelwald, Switzerland

Grindelwald is a fairytale brought to life, enveloped by snow-capped peaks and emerald valleys. Hike amidst breathtaking scenery, ride the iconic Jungfrau Railway to Europe’s highest station, and indulge in traditional Swiss cheese fondue by a crackling fireplace. Grindelwald offers an unforgettable alpine adventure for all seasons.

Moab, United States

In Moab, red rock canyons pierce the vast desert landscape. Hike through Arches National Park’s sandstone sculptures, kayak down the mighty Colorado River, and marvel at the star-studded night sky.

Uzès, France

Step back in time in Uzès, a charming Provençal town steeped in history and romance. Wander through narrow streets lined with ochre-colored houses, explore the majestic Ducal Palace, and savor local delicacies at vibrant street markets. Uzès offers a captivating blend of history, gastronomy, and quintessential French charm.

Mazatlán, Mexico

Looking for a mix of history and hot spots? Mazatlán has it all! Relax on beautiful beaches, soak up the sun, and then wander through the charming Old Town with its colorful buildings. At night, the party comes alive on the lively malecón (waterfront walkway) – music, dancing, and good times await! Whether you’re looking to chill or celebrate, Mazatlán has something for everyone.

Jaisalmer, India

Experience the magic of the Thar Desert in Jaisalmer, the Golden City shimmering under the desert sun. Explore the majestic Jaisalmer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, lose yourself in the bustling bazaars, and ride a camel through the sand dunes for an unforgettable adventure. Jaisalmer offers a glimpse into India’s rich history and vibrant culture.

Fujikawaguchiko, Japan

Love nature and taking pictures? Visit Fujikawaguchiko! See the amazing Mount Fuji reflected in a clear lake, relax in hot springs, and discover pretty temples in peaceful surroundings. It’s a calm getaway with unforgettable views.

Bottom line

Whether you crave sun-kissed beaches and vibrant nightlife, breathtaking landscapes and historical charm, or cultural immersion and outdoor adventures, these 10 destinations, carefully chosen by Booking.com for their welcoming hospitality, offer something for every traveler.

