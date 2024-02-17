 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The best places to visit: Booking.com says these are the most welcoming vacation spots

Looking for the best places to travel? Look no further

Kelly Baker
By
Girl walking outside airport rolling her suitcase
Oleksandr P / Pexels

Travel not only provides a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of life, but it also offers a chance to explore new cultures, connect with different people, and create memories that will last a lifetime. 

But with so many destinations to choose from, it can be hard to pick the perfect spot.

Recommended Videos

Luckily, Booking.com released its annual Traveller Review Awards, which recognize the most welcoming cities in the world based on guest reviews. 

Related

This year’s list includes a mix of hidden gems and popular tourist destinations, all of which are sure to offer visitors a memorable experience. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next trip or simply want to window shop, look no further than these 10 incredible places:

  1. Arraial d’Ajuda, Brazil
  2. Ermoupoli, Greece
  3. Viana do Castelo, Portugal
  4. Daylesford, Australia
  5. Grindelwald, Switzerland
  6. Moab, United States
  7. Uzès, France
  8. Mazatlán, Mexico
  9. Jaisalmer, India
  10. Fujikawaguchiko, Japan
a path leading to a building in australia
Lennon Cheng / Pexels

Booking.com best places to visit for 2024

Need some travel inspo? Read on.

Arraial d'Ajuda is a district of the Brazilian municipality of Porto Seguro, on the coast of the state of Bahia.
lcrribeiro33@gmail / Adobe Stock

Arraial d’Ajuda, Brazil

Sun-drenched beaches that stretch out forever, lively music spilling from every corner, and a quaint village square humming with history. That’s Arraial d’Ajuda, Brazil. 

Wander down colorful streets lined with charming artisan shops and dig your toes into the sand while savoring fresh seafood. Whether you’re a beach bum, a history buff, or a party animal, this escape has something to make your heart happy.

Ermoupoli, Greece
gatsi / Adobe Stock

Ermoupoli, Greece

Want the real Greek island experience? Skip the crowded spots and visit Ermoupoli, the amazing capital of Syros! Picture pretty squares with old-fashioned buildings, perfect for relaxing with a coffee and watching people. The grand Town Hall will blow you away, and the narrow streets are full of cool shops waiting to be explored.

But Ermoupoli is more than just beautiful! History lovers can see old ruins, and foodies will love the delicious Greek food that will make your taste buds happy. It’s like a trip back in time with yummy food – what’s not to love?

Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Pierre Violet / Adobe Stock

Viana do Castelo, Portugal

Viana do Castelo promises a journey through time and tradition. Discover its medieval charm, from the imposing Castelo de São Jorge to the ornate Sé Cathedral, and immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of the riverside. Don’t forget to explore the historic shipyard and savor the region’s renowned Vinho Verde.

Daylesford and the Macedon Ranges, Victoria, Australia
BendigoAerial / Adobe Stock

Daylesford, Australia

Daylesford, nestled in Victoria’s enchanting spa country, gives you the chance to soak in mineral-rich thermal springs, indulge in decadent high tea experiences, and explore charming boutiques. If you’re craving adventure, venture into the Wombat State Forest or discover hidden waterfalls. Daylesford promises a rejuvenating escape for mind, body, and soul.

Grindelwald, Switzerland
Igor / Adobe Stock

Grindelwald, Switzerland

Grindelwald is a fairytale brought to life, enveloped by snow-capped peaks and emerald valleys. Hike amidst breathtaking scenery, ride the iconic Jungfrau Railway to Europe’s highest station, and indulge in traditional Swiss cheese fondue by a crackling fireplace. Grindelwald offers an unforgettable alpine adventure for all seasons.

Moab
andreykr / Adobe Stock

Moab, United States

In Moab, red rock canyons pierce the vast desert landscape. Hike through Arches National Park’s sandstone sculptures, kayak down the mighty Colorado River, and marvel at the star-studded night sky. 

Uzès, France
Bernard GIRARDIN / Adobe Stock

Uzès, France

Step back in time in Uzès, a charming Provençal town steeped in history and romance. Wander through narrow streets lined with ochre-colored houses, explore the majestic Ducal Palace, and savor local delicacies at vibrant street markets. Uzès offers a captivating blend of history, gastronomy, and quintessential French charm.

Mazatlán, Mexico
Kirk Fisher / Adobe Stock

Mazatlán, Mexico

Looking for a mix of history and hot spots? Mazatlán has it all! Relax on beautiful beaches, soak up the sun, and then wander through the charming Old Town with its colorful buildings. At night, the party comes alive on the lively malecón (waterfront walkway) – music, dancing, and good times await! Whether you’re looking to chill or celebrate, Mazatlán has something for everyone.

Jaisalmer, India
Roop Dey / Adobe Stock

Jaisalmer, India

Experience the magic of the Thar Desert in Jaisalmer, the Golden City shimmering under the desert sun. Explore the majestic Jaisalmer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, lose yourself in the bustling bazaars, and ride a camel through the sand dunes for an unforgettable adventure. Jaisalmer offers a glimpse into India’s rich history and vibrant culture.

Fujikawaguchiko, Japan
ting_149 / Adobe Stock

Fujikawaguchiko, Japan

Love nature and taking pictures? Visit Fujikawaguchiko! See the amazing Mount Fuji reflected in a clear lake, relax in hot springs, and discover pretty temples in peaceful surroundings. It’s a calm getaway with unforgettable views.

green leafed plant with pink flowers surrounded by bush near body of water
Jase Bloor / Pexels

Bottom line

Whether you crave sun-kissed beaches and vibrant nightlife, breathtaking landscapes and historical charm, or cultural immersion and outdoor adventures, these 10 destinations, carefully chosen by Booking.com for their welcoming hospitality, offer something for every traveler. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
These are the most incredible, picturesque mountain towns for a winter getaway
If you want to enjoy your winter vacation, check out these mountain towns
A snowy view with a cabin in the mountains .

When we think of vacations in winter, we all have that picture-perfect image of a getaway in a cozy mountain town where we catch up on our to-be-read list, drink our drink of choice, and do not move unless we want to. Well, make that winter vacation a reality and get cozy in the best mountain cities and towns for a weekend — or a week — away from home. Whether you want saunas or skiing, or are on the West Coast or East Coast, we have the snowy vacation spots you'll want to check out, thanks to a new analysis from Shane Co.

If what to do is more important than where to go
Some people are all about what there is to do and the itinerary rather than the actual state they go to. That's fine with us.
If the nightlife is the life for you, visit these cities
Some cities have the dining and drinks experience nailed. There's nothing like enjoying a cocktail while it looks like you're inside a snow globe.

Read more
Study says this airline is the most reliable, and we can almost guarantee you’ve never heard of it
The most reliable airline is small, regional, and on-time
Airplane

Many airlines claim to be the most reliable, but which one can actually take this title? According to new market research from Anuvu, a leading aggregator of U.S. airline operating data, Avelo Airlines comes in at #1 on the list of best airlines in terms of reliability. This small Houston-based airline is unknown to many, but if you want to get to your destination on time, then you may want to see if they serve an airport near you.

The success of Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines was introduced in April of 2021 as an ultra-low-cost carrier, focusing on providing affordable air travel to various destinations. The airline is based in Houston, Texas, and operates flights from its primary hub at Hollywood Burbank Airport in California. 

Read more
Reservations required: You’ll have to plan ahead before visiting these national parks in 2024
Be sure to plan ahead
Yosemite Falls

National parks have become increasingly popular in recent years, attracting all kinds of nature enthusiasts, adventurers, and families who seek a slice of the great outdoors. However, that may become slightly more difficult as national parks across America begin to implement extra fees and reservation systems in 2024.

In this article, we will look at the changes currently being made in four iconic national parks and what that could mean for you and your crew.

Read more