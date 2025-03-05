Delta expands partnership with this popular burger chain

Delta’s collaboration with Shake Shack is gaining popularity, and as a result, it will expand to additional routes. The program began on December 1, 2024, when the airline began offering the chain’s burgers on flights out of Boston. Due to customer enthusiasm, the partnership will expand to several major U.S. cities.

Delta now offers Shake Shack from these U.S. hubs

Starting March 4, Delta began offering its Shake Shack menu on First Class flights over 900 miles from Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, and New York-LaGuardia. As soon as the program launched in December 2024, it proved popular with travelers, and the airline has served 10,000 burgers since. The Shake Shack burger uses a 100% Angus beef patty, covered in cheese, and served on a potato bun. Passengers can customize their burgers, adding Shake Shack’s famous ShackSauce, and lettuce and tomato. On the side, the burger comes with chips, a Caesar salad, and a chocolate brownie.

In celebration of the partnership and Uber’s joining the SkyMiles program, Delta, Shake Shack, and Uber are collaborating on a ‘buy one ShackBurger and get one free’ offer on Uber Eats. SkyMiles members who sign up for the Delta x Uber waitlist or do so by March 6 will have the offer posted in their Uber Eats in less than a week. Those on the waitlist can get a second burger for free until March 14.

Stephanie Laster, Managing Director of Onboard Service, said: “Customers are raving about the Shake Shack experience onboard our flights after serving more than 10,000 burgers out of Boston since launching in December. This is part of our work to partner with brands our customers already know and love while continuing to raise the bar for the in-flight experience – whether that’s making your favorite cheeseburger available at 35,000 feet, or ensuring you have a variety of fresh meals to choose from that fuel you on your adventure.”