Delta brings Shake Shack burgers to the sky

In a move sure to please cheeseburger aficionados, Delta Air Lines will begin serving Shake Shack burgers in-flight. The collaboration begins on Dec. 1 on flights out of Boston, with the airline planning expansion to additional markets through 2025. First-class customers on 900-mile-plus routes will be able to pre-select a Shake Shack burger as their meal.

Delta’s Shake Shack meal includes a cheeseburger and more

The in-flight Shake Shack meal includes a 100% Angus beef cheeseburger on a potato bun. Passengers can opt for a signature ShackBurger with lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce, all served on the side. Also included are a Caesar salad, chips, and a chocolate brownie similar to the company’s Shack Attack flavored dessert offerings.

Stephanie Laster, Managing Director of Onboard Service, said: “A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food – our customers know that which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, and we’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack. However, our partnership with Shake Shack goes beyond the burger. Shake Shack’s people-first culture and commitment to enriching their neighborhoods are spot on with our own brand values of service excellence and helping the communities we serve.”

Michael Kark, President of Global Licensing at Shake Shack, commented: “At Shake Shack, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to meet our guests where they are, even at 35,000 feet. Taking our beloved cheeseburger to new heights, Shake Shack is proud to partner with Delta as we elevate the in-flight dining and hospitality experience for travelers across the country.”