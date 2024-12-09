This airline is opening a state-of-the-art pilot training facility in Salt Lake City

Airline pilots blend knowledge and skills to safely transport passengers across the globe. Flying state-of-the-art aircraft requires training and experience, whether negotiating turbulent skies or gliding to a smooth landing. To that end, Delta Air Lines has unveiled a high-tech pilot training center in Salt Lake City.

The training center is located near Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) and features flight simulators, briefing rooms, classrooms, emergency equipment training spaces, and more.

Recommended Videos

The training center benefits pilots and Salt Lake City

Not only will pilots gain access to the latest training tools and programs, but Salt Lake City will enjoy an economic boost, with thousands of pilots set to visit. Delta is the largest airline serving SLC, with more flights than all others combined, including 240 peak-day flights to almost 90 global destinations.

John Laughter, E.V.P. and Chief of Operations, Delta Air Lines, said: “This 50,000-square-foot training center is really about the future. There’s a great opportunity to improve not only great quality of training, but quality of life, too, and have our pilots have a really great training center to come to here.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall commented: “The significance of this training facility is not lost on Salt Lake City. It’s a major step forward for our partnership and the development of Delta as an airline and Salt Lake City as a major capital city in the United States, and I look forward to the future of all the growth, the professionalism and the welcoming that this facility and our partnership ensures.”

Delta’s new pilot training facility includes: