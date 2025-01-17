 Skip to main content
Delta increases flights to The Masters golf tournament

Augusta National Golf Course
With the 2025 Masters golf tournament on the horizon, Delta has announced 15% more flights to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS). That includes up to 1,900 daily seats, as the airline helps more fans get close to the action. Delta is an Official Tournament Partner of the Masters, which occurs in its home state of Georgia.

For the 2025 Masters, Delta caters to serious golf fans

Augusta National Golf Course
From April 6-14, Delta will bolster its routes to Augusta, Georgia from across the U.S. That’ll include over 215 one-stop connections via hubs in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Detroit, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Additionally, fans won’t miss any of the action, with most planes featuring satellite TV. SkyMiles members also get free Wi-Fi on more than 730 aircraft, ideal for streaming the on-course competition.

The expanded schedule to Augusta includes (via Delta):

ORIGIN SCHEDULE AIRCRAFT
MSP New 1x daily trip from Apr. 6-14 Mainline  
HPN New 1x daily trip on Apr. 9, 11, and 14 Delta Connection 
ATL  8 daily trips from Apr. 6-14   Mixed Mainline & Delta Connection  
LGA  2x daily trips from Apr. 6-14 Delta Connection with Mainline upgrade on Apr. 14 only 
DTW  1x daily trip from Apr. 6-14  Mainline  
BOS  1x daily trip from Apr. 6-14  Delta Connection 
DCA  1x daily trip on Apr. 9, 11, and 14 Delta Connection 
AUS  1x daily trip on Apr. 9, 11, and 14 Delta Connection 
JFK  1x daily trip on Apr. 9, 11, and 14 Delta Connection 

Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning, said: “As Delta celebrates its Centennial year, we’re proud to welcome Masters patrons to our home state of Georgia for the iconic Masters Tournament. With new service from Minneapolis and White Plains, and increased frequency from LaGuardia, we’re making it easier than ever to connect to this world-renowned event.”

