Delta makes contribution to help with hurricane recovery

Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused devastation across the Southeast, and now, many communities face a long rebuild before life returns to normal. That’ll take time, effort, and money. Last week, Delta Air Lines joined the cause, donating $1 million to the American Red Cross to help the hundreds of thousands affected by the powerful storms.

How Delta and the American Red Cross plan to help

The American Red Cross was founded in 1881, and since then, has helped those in need. From assisting the American Armed Forces to helping disaster victims in the U.S. and abroad, the organization has been there to lend a hand when times get tough. But to do that, they need money, and donations like Delta’s go a long way in supporting the cause.

Recommended Videos

Delta’s $1 million contribution follows its $1 million grant to the American Red Cross as an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner from The Delta Air Lines Foundation. Those funds are essential for the agency to assist after hurricanes, wildfires, and more. Delta’s microsite lets the public join the cause, where they can seamlessly donate funds.

Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director – Community Engagement, said: “Serving people, whether they are our customers or our neighbors in the communities where we live, work and serve, is part of Delta’s DNA. The destruction across the southeast from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton is massive, and we want to do more to help those in need. The most effective way we can help is by investing in organizations involved in disaster relief year-round.”