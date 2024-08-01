Golf and dine at this top French golf resort

There’s nothing like hitting a pure golf shot. Everything feels right. From your takeaway to contact and into your follow-through, everything blends into the next. You look up, the ball’s high in the sky, before dropping, bouncing, and landing on target.

But perhaps more important are the places you golf and the people you golf with. Visiting world-class courses across the globe immerses you in nature, making every round a mini-vacation. It’s even better when you’re in the company of friends.

The Cabot Collection, a developer of luxury resort and residential golf destinations, just announced the addition of the former Golf Du Médoc Resort, a premier golf and wine destination in Bordeaux, France. Nestled among French countryside and open vineyards, the enchanting resort, now known as Cabot Bordeaux, is a dream golf getaway.

Cabot Bordeaux: Experience golf’s best, from the tee to the clubhouse

In Southwest France, Cabot Bordeaux promises a golf getaway like nothing else. Combining picturesque courses, luxury accommodations, and fine food and wine, the resort offers serious golfers a trip to remember.

When it’s time to hit the links, two courses designed by well-known architects Bill Coore and Rod Whitman offer a mix of challenge and scenery. Both Golf Digest and Golf Magazine rate the layouts among the best in Europe. While creating the course, the designers paid homage to early 20th-century French golf architecture, which experienced a golden age before World War I occurred. Set among captivating land and requiring astute strategy, the courses are demanding yet beautiful.

After a round, guests can relax in the 79-room hotel, which has a restaurant highlighting regional French cuisine. To recover and recharge, a world-class spa offers a heated indoor pool, various treatments, a fitness room, and a hammam. To prepare for the next 18 holes, the Bernard Pascassio Training Center has golf simulation rooms, a practice course configuration, and a TaylorMade fitting room.

Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot, commented, “Bordeaux holds a special place in the hearts of travelers worldwide, known not only for its rich history and stunning landscapes but also for its remarkable culinary offerings and universally revered wine. We are thrilled to now have a presence in this iconic destination and look forward to offering guests unforgettable experiences that seamlessly blend exploration and cultural immersion with world-class golf.”