 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Upgraded seats, renovated airport lounges, and more: 4 British Airways changes you’ll love

Will these new updates help the airline?

Amanda Teague
By
British Airways
johanwiden69 / Pixabay

British Airways took center stage at a media event in London on Monday, March 4, to unveil a series of groundbreaking enhancements set to redefine the passenger journey in the upcoming year. Business Insider reports that these transformative changes are not merely incremental adjustments but rather represent a giant leap forward, and the airline will put $9 billion toward the initiative. From cutting-edge technology to unparalleled comfort, these are the improvements that British Airways is promising to make. 

1. New app and in-flight perks

British Airways has revealed that they are working on a new app and website. Currently undergoing beta testing, these platforms promise to offer a level of customization and ease for passengers looking to change their travel plans. Gone are the days of lengthy phone calls to customer service; with the new app, passengers will have the power to make changes at their fingertips, effortlessly adapting their travel plans to fit their needs.

Recommended Videos

Additionally, starting April 3, Executive Club members will enjoy an added perk as they will be able to send messages for free using the onboard WiFi, regardless of their class of travel.

Lounge
jedgell / Pixabay

2. Improved lounges

Also at the event, the airline announced plans for a comprehensive refurbishment of all its Heathrow lounges over the next five years. While the specifics regarding the timeline remain fluid, anticipation mounts as the first lounge refurbishment is scheduled to start at the end of 2024. However, progress is well underway already, with meticulous planning, detailed design, and construction plans currently in motion.

Related

3. First class on the Airbus A380

Recently, British Airways’ new first-class cabins have been retrofitted on its Boeing 777 jets. This cutting-edge design is now set to grace the decks of the iconic superjumbo A380. Scheduled for debut at the end of 2025, passengers can anticipate the same comfort and sophistication that has become synonymous with British Airways’ current first-class offerings.

British Airways is currently the only European airline offering first-class seating options for trips between the UK and US. For the current winter season, the A380 is available for trips to Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco.

4. New seats for short-haul flights

The airline is striving to redefine the short-haul travel experience with the rollout of its new seat design on its Airbus A320neo and A321neo jets. Implementation starts in May. These sleek and modern seats feature foldable headrests and conveniently located USB-A and USB-C ports. The new navy-colored seats also come with 31 inches of legroom (compared to the standard 29 inches).

British Airways
cedarjet201 / Pixabay

The future of British Airways

After being ranked as the 4th-most unreliable airline, British Airways is in need of a few major renovations. With BA expected to implement these changes, the future of the airline appears brighter and more promising than ever before.

Editors' Recommendations

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
This is how much it actually costs to climb Mount Everest
Mount Everest Nepal

Towering approximately 29,032 feet over the Himalayas (and growing every year), Mount Everest is the tallest mountain in the world. To date, over 6,000 climbers have reached its pinnacle. It takes years of physical conditioning and technical know-how to reach the top, even with the assistance of a team of sherpas to help you. And then there's the financial outlay.

Permits, air transportation, gear, oxygen, ground transport, food, time off from work — it all racks up pretty quickly. Whether you're thinking of heading there yourself or you're just curious as to how much these daredevil athletes shell out for their trip, here's our answer to the question, "How much does it cost to climb Mount Everest?"

Read more
American Airlines makes major change to loyalty program to get you to book direct
American Airlines

The way travelers earn loyalty points and book flights is about to change significantly, thanks to a series of significant policy shifts by American Airlines. Starting May 1, the airline has announced a new rule in its loyalty program (American's AAdvantage program), which will only award miles and loyalty points for bookings made through "preferred" travel agencies. This update represents a significant shift in how travelers will approach booking flights and maintaining loyalty statuses.

What's changing for the American Airlines loyalty program?
The preferred status of travel agencies is now linked to their use of the New Distribution Capability (NDC). This change is nudges travelers to book directly with American Airlines or through specific agencies that align closely with their new booking systems. To be considered preferred, agencies must jump through all sorts of hoops, including new NDC usage thresholds.
Impact on travelers
As a frequent flyer, I've always valued the flexibility of booking through various platforms, often choosing the one offering the best deal or convenience. However, with this new policy, the ability to earn AAdvantage miles and points becomes tied to how and where the booking is made.

Read more
Plan the ultimate backpacking trip: These are the cities in Europe you should add to your itinerary
Some of the cities may surprise you
Backpacker

Embarking on a journey through Europe with nothing but a backpack in tow is an adventure that is appealing to many. However, this type of European vacation isn’t always budget-friendly. If you want to enjoy a backpacking trip on a budget, then you may want to venture off the beaten path and head to some of the less popular destinations.

Statista has recently released a list of the cheapest places to travel in Europe for backpackers in 2024, and some of the cities on the list may surprise you. 

Read more