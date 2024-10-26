 Skip to main content
The ultimate travel steamer for your on-the-go lifestyle

You won't have to worry about wrinked clothes on vacation if you have this travel steamer

person steaming a button up shirt
Ron Lach / Pexels

Wrinkled clothes on vacation? No thanks! While many hotels include irons and ironing boards in their rooms, setting up the board and waiting for the iron to be ready can be a pain, especially if you are in a rush to get to a business meeting or a night on the town. Fortunately, there is another option.

If you don’t want to deal with an iron, a travel steamer is your secret weapon. They are easy to pack and operate, and they get the wrinkles out quickly and efficiently. But with so many options out there, which one is the best travel steamer?

Product overview: The Hilife steamer 

close up of Hilife brand travel steamer
Hilife

Our opinion? The Hilife steamer checks all the boxes for what you need in a travel steamer! Check out an overview of the features we think make this the best travel steamer:

Lightweight and portable 

Weighing in at less than two pounds, this steamer is easy to toss into your suitcase without feeling like you’re hauling around a brick. Its ergonomic design fits comfortably in your hand, making it perfect for those constantly on the go. In other words, it’s small enough to stow away in your luggage without taking up precious space.

Quick heat-up time

When traveling, you just don’t have the time to wait forever for a steamer to warm up. The Hilife steamer heats up in just 30 seconds. So, if you’re rushing to get out the door but your favorite shirt has wrinkles, this steamer will get you sorted quickly.

Strong steam output 

Despite its compact size, the Hilife steamer doesn’t skimp on power. It boasts 700W of steaming strength and delivers a continuous steam flow for up to 15 minutes. This means it can easily tackle stubborn wrinkles from thick fabrics like denim or linen yet remains gentle enough for more delicate materials. 

Large water tank for longer steaming

While it’s portable, the Hilife also features a 240ml water tank—enough capacity to steam several pieces of clothing without constantly needing to refill. This feature is particularly helpful for longer trips when you want to refresh your entire wardrobe.

Versatile use

Here’s a plus — the Hilife steamer isn’t just for clothes! You can also use it to freshen up other travel essentials like curtains, upholstery, or bedding. This is a huge plus if you’re staying in accommodations that might need extra sprucing up. 

User-friendly  

One key feature that travelers love is how simple the Hilife steamer is to use. It has an on/off switch and doesn’t come with complicated instructions, making it easy for anyone to operate. Plus, the nozzle design ensures even steam distribution, so you don’t have to worry about water dripping or uneven steaming.

Tips for using a travel steamer

man steaming a shirt on a clothing rack
Pexels

To get the most out of your travel steamer, here are a few helpful tips:

  • Use distilled water: Tap water can contain minerals that may build up inside the steamer, leading to clogging and reduced performance over time. Distilled water helps prevent this, ensuring your steamer runs smoothly and lasts longer.
  • Hang clothes when steaming: For optimal results, hang your clothing on a hook or hanger. This allows gravity to work with the steam, making it easier to remove wrinkles and creases. It’s also a more ergonomic way to steam larger items like dresses and shirts.
  • Hold the steamer upright: Always keep the steamer upright and hold it a few inches away from the fabric. This reduces the risk of water spots or damage to delicate fabrics like silk or lace. Hold the steamer closer for thicker materials to ensure the steam penetrates the fibers properly.
  • Steam slowly and evenly: Don’t rush the process. Slowly move the steamer over the fabric up and down, covering all areas. This technique ensures even steam distribution and wrinkle removal without damaging your clothes.
  • Test on a small area first: If you’re steaming a delicate or unfamiliar fabric, test the steamer on a small, hidden area first. Some fabrics may not respond well to steam or require a lower heat setting, so it’s better to be cautious.
  • Allow clothes to dry before wearing: After steaming, let the garment hang for a few minutes to air out and dry completely. Steaming can leave clothes slightly damp, and giving them time to dry helps set the wrinkle-free finish.
  • Empty the water reservoir after each use: To help prevent leakage or buildup, always empty any leftover water from the reservoir after using your steamer. This keeps it clean and ready for your next use, especially on the go.
  • Avoid overfilling the water tank: Overfilling can cause water to spill out or leak during use, which could lead to water spots on your clothing. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines on how much water to add, and never exceed the fill line.

