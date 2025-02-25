 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

American Airlines works with the US and UK for innovative security program

American Airlines devises new One Stop Security system

By
american airlines us uk security system aircraft exterior aa 737 livery leftside
American Airlines

International connections will be more convenient, thanks to a collaboration between American Airlines, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the U.K. Department for Transport (DfT). The pilot program is called One Stop Security (OSS), and helps passengers connect to international destinations through London Heathrow Airport (LHR) when flying from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The program aims to simplify connections and avoid repeated screenings and bag-checks.

OSS simplifies connections to Europe

American Airlines 737
American Airlines

The program debuted on February 4, with American Airlines working with U.S. and U.K. governments to ensure a smooth process. As part of the pilot, passengers fly from American’s largest domestic hub at DFW to its largest European hub at LHR. There, customers can experience more streamlined connections throughout Europe. American’s participation in the program focuses on the customer experience and making travel more convenient. 

Recommended Videos

Nate Gatten, Chief Government Affairs Officer for American, said: “American Airlines is thrilled to be working with the U.S. and U.K. governments to roll out a first-of-its-kind security agreement that will provide our customers a more seamless and secure flying experience. This partnership simplifies international air travel for our customers, and we look forward to opportunities to expand it to more airports, including from LHR to DFW, in the future.”

Related

David Seymour, American’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “What this means for our customers — and our team’s ability to care for our customers — cannot be overstated. “We’re creating a more convenient and significantly less rushed connection experience — one that our customers won’t just see, they’ll feel.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines offer these shared loyalty benefits
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines allow loyalty benefits sharing
alaska airlines hawaiian shared benefits alaskan aircraft

With the recent merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, members of their loyalty programs can enjoy shared benefits. Members enjoy status match between carriers, redeem Alaska Mileage Plan miles on Hawaiian Airlines flights, and Mileage Plan elites receive special benefits on Hawaiian Airlines trips. Members can also rack up miles across both programs. These perks are steps on the way to the combination of both loyalty programs, which will continue offering generous rewards.
Status match, mileage redemption, and elite benefits

Under the plan, HawaiianMiles members can obtain status match by linking their HawaiianMiles and Alaska Mileage Plan accounts. That unlocks elite benefits when flying on either airline. Even more, those who’ve earned Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) on both airlines will receive the highest possible status according to their total EQM balance. 

Read more
This airline just airlifted over 100 shelter pets
Southwest joins forces with charitable organization to airlift shelter pets
southwest shelter pets airlift 250201 pet rescue lgb pdx web020

As a result of the Greater Los Angeles Wildfires, Great Good Charities partnered with Southwest Airlines to transport more than 100 shelter pets. The emergency airlift flew from Long Beach, California to Portland, Oregon, and offered a critical space for lost and injured animals. 
Southwest flew the pets to the Oregon Humane Society

The pets on the emergency flight were previously in the care of rescues and shelters in the Los Angeles County area. Because of this flight, those organizations have increased space to accommodate animals in need after the wildfires. Animals from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care & Control and COPE Preparedness were aboard the flight. 

Read more
This Asian airline was just named best in the world
Korean Air named best airline in the world
Korean Air Boeing 787-9

Korean Air earned the “Airline of the Year 2025” title in AirlineRatings.com annual round-up. The outlet, based in Australia, pointed to the Asian airline’s focus on “passenger comfort” which included roomy economy seating. That results from the carrier retaining its original seating configuration and not adding a 10th row.
Korean Air also won for Best Economy Class
Korean Air Boeing 787-9 cabin David McKelvey on Flickr

AirlineRatings.com CEO Sharon Petersen said: “While many airlines have added a 10th seat per row on 777 aircraft and reduced seat pitch in economy to 31 to 32 inches (down from the previous 32 to 33 inches), Korean Air has chosen not to follow this trend.” She added: “These awards are not a popularity contest or a people’s choice award. As airline experts, we conduct a meticulous assessment of each category to help travelers identify the best airlines for quality, value, and safety.” The award follows Korean Air’s recent merger with Asiana Airlines, which was the most significant in the history of Asian aviation. 

Read more