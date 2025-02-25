American Airlines works with the US and UK for innovative security program

International connections will be more convenient, thanks to a collaboration between American Airlines, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the U.K. Department for Transport (DfT). The pilot program is called One Stop Security (OSS), and helps passengers connect to international destinations through London Heathrow Airport (LHR) when flying from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The program aims to simplify connections and avoid repeated screenings and bag-checks.

OSS simplifies connections to Europe

The program debuted on February 4, with American Airlines working with U.S. and U.K. governments to ensure a smooth process. As part of the pilot, passengers fly from American’s largest domestic hub at DFW to its largest European hub at LHR. There, customers can experience more streamlined connections throughout Europe. American’s participation in the program focuses on the customer experience and making travel more convenient.

Nate Gatten, Chief Government Affairs Officer for American, said: “American Airlines is thrilled to be working with the U.S. and U.K. governments to roll out a first-of-its-kind security agreement that will provide our customers a more seamless and secure flying experience. This partnership simplifies international air travel for our customers, and we look forward to opportunities to expand it to more airports, including from LHR to DFW, in the future.”

David Seymour, American’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “What this means for our customers — and our team’s ability to care for our customers — cannot be overstated. “We’re creating a more convenient and significantly less rushed connection experience — one that our customers won’t just see, they’ll feel.”