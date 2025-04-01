Spend the holidays in Aspen via this new American Airlines route

In late December 2025, American Airlines will launch a route from Charlotte to Aspen. Taking flight on December 19, the route arrives in time for Christmas, and will be aboard a CRJ-700 aircraft. According to the airline, the Aspen trip will be its debut nonstop from Charlotte and coincide with its existing Charlotte-to-Denver route.

A convenient way to visit Aspen

The Charlotte to Aspen flight will embark at 9:05 a.m. EST and arrive at 10:55 a.m. MT. The return trip takes off at 11:40 a.m. MT and lands at 5:05 p.m. EST. The Aspen route is part of American’s recent expansion of winter flights, including Cancun, Mexico (CUN and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ).

In a press release, American shared: “Winter vacations come in all forms of activities, from building sandcastles on the beach to skiing new and familiar slopes. For travelers looking at a ski vacation in Colorado, American will make the journey more convenient with new seasonal service between Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT), and Aspen, Colorado (ASE), launching Dec. 19. Complementing existing flights between CLT and Denver (DEN), this will be American’s first-ever nonstop to ASE from CLT, providing a new connection to one of the most popular outdoor winter destinations.”

Travel + Leisure rated Aspen as one of the “Best Places to Travel”, due to its world-class mountains, quaint downtown, and notable accommodations like The Little Nell and Hotel Jerome. Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy four resorts, including Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass. The town combines luxury and adventure as few destinations can.