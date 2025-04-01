 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Spend the holidays in Aspen via this new American Airlines route

American Airlines adds a route to Aspen

By
Aspen, Colorado
Aspen, Colorado Adam Rinehart via Unsplash

In late December 2025, American Airlines will launch a route from Charlotte to Aspen. Taking flight on December 19, the route arrives in time for Christmas, and will be aboard a CRJ-700 aircraft. According to the airline, the Aspen trip will be its debut nonstop from Charlotte and coincide with its existing Charlotte-to-Denver route. 

A convenient way to visit Aspen

Maroon Bells Colorado
Maroon Bells, Colorado Mike Scheid via Unsplash

The Charlotte to Aspen flight will embark at 9:05 a.m. EST and arrive at 10:55 a.m. MT. The return trip takes off at 11:40 a.m. MT and lands at 5:05 p.m. EST. The Aspen route is part of American’s recent expansion of winter flights, including Cancun, Mexico (CUN and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ).

Recommended Videos

In a press release, American shared: “Winter vacations come in all forms of activities, from building sandcastles on the beach to skiing new and familiar slopes. For travelers looking at a ski vacation in Colorado, American will make the journey more convenient with new seasonal service between Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT), and Aspen, Colorado (ASE), launching Dec. 19. Complementing existing flights between CLT and Denver (DEN), this will be American’s first-ever nonstop to ASE from CLT, providing a new connection to one of the most popular outdoor winter destinations.”

Related

Travel + Leisure rated Aspen as one of the “Best Places to Travel”, due to its world-class mountains, quaint downtown, and notable accommodations like The Little Nell and Hotel Jerome. Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy four resorts, including Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass. The town combines luxury and adventure as few destinations can. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Delta announces expanded Hawaiian routes
Delta expands service to Hawaii
Maui

Starting next December, Delta will expand service to Hawaii with a new route and increased flights on existing ones. That includes the debut of service from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to Kona International Airport (KOA), a nonstop trip from December 18 through March 26. The airline is also starting several Hawaiian routes earlier than usual, and increasing the number of flights.
Delta makes Hawaii more accessible for winter 25/26
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Wikimedia Commons

In addition to the Kona route, Delta’s flight between SLC and Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG) will start earlier than ever, on October 6, with four weekly flights. That increases to daily flights in November and then to twice-daily flights between December 19 and January 5. Delta will also add a second daily flight between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu during that time.

Read more
American Airlines caters to golfers with these routes
American Airlines is ready for golf season
Golf course and mountains

As spring sets in, golfers dust off their clubs and prepare for long days on the links. Though local courses offer a chance to improve one’s game, travel takes that further, with world-class links and stunning vistas. There are also historic tournaments, like the Masters, where the world’s best compete for the green jacket. American Airlines is ready for the season ahead with golf itineraries to Georgia, Scotland, and more.
Attend the Masters or tour Scotland, Japan, or Australia
Founders Circle, Augusta National Your Golf Travel

This year’s Masters Tournament runs from April 10-13 in Augusta, Georgia. Known as one of golf’s most historic competitions, it draws the sport’s best players, along with fans from around the world. From April 6 to 14, American will offer more flights and seats to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) than any airline. That includes up to 22 round-trip flights per day and over 3,800 premium cabin seats. 

Read more
Etihad and Ethiopian Airlines partner for flights to these destinations
Etihad and Ethiopian Airlines work together on new routes
Etihad aircraft

Etihad and Ethiopian Airlines—the national carriers of the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia—have announced a Joint Venture (JV) to enhance connectivity across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The agreement was signed at Ethiopian Airlines’ headquarters in Addis Ababa and includes a codeshare agreement that further expands travel across each airline’s network.
From Abu Dhabi to Addis Ababa and beyond

The agreement includes new routes between Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. Ethiopian Airlines will start flights from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) on July 15. Etihad will begin flights to Addis Ababa on October 1.

Read more