EU mandates Airbus A350 inspections

Airbus A350 inspections mandated after in-flight fire

By
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-1000
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-1000 Wikimedia Commons

Following an in-flight fire on a Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 on Sept. 1, Europe’s aviation safety agency required an inspection of fuel lines on some Airbus A350s. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) made the announcement Sept. 5 after the incident on the Hong Kong to Zurich flight, which may have been caused by a leaking fuel system. A Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engine powered the airplane in question.

Multiple airlines perform Airbus A350 inspections

Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engine
Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engine Wikimedia Commons

After the Sept. 1 fire, Cathay Pacific inspected the engines on all 48 of its A350s and determined 15 needed new fuel lines. To conduct the replacement, the airline canceled 90 flights. The EASA mandate covers A350-1000s powered by the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engine, with 84 planes in service. Depending on engine history, inspections must take place within three to 30 days.

Singapore Airlines inspected its fleet of 64 A350s, though they use a different engine, the XWB-84. Japan Airlines looked over its five A350-1000s and found no issues. The airline also checked its 15 A350-900s. 

Delta is the only U.S. carrier using the A350, with a fleet of 30 A350-900s. Since those use the XWB-84 engine, the FAA said there’s no reason for inspections.

Cathay Pacific Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer Alex McGowan commented: “This was a significant situation for Cathay to manage as the engine-component failure was the first of its type to occur on any A350 aircraft anywhere in the world.”

Delta Air Lines stated: “At this time, Delta teams continue to run our global operation with the high standard of care safety and reliability that we always do.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
