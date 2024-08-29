 Skip to main content
Boom Supersonic progresses toward Mach 1+ passenger flights

The Boom Supersonic XB-1 paves the way for speed of sound travel

Boom Supersonic XB-1
Boom Supersonic XB-1 Boom Supersonic

On August 26, the Boom Supersonic XB-1 supersonic demonstrator completed its second test flight, moving the company closer to commercial flights at the speed of sound (Mach 1). During the sortie, the experimental plane took off from Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, California, and tested various systems before returning. 

Boom Supersonic planes could nearly halve flight times

Boom Supersonic Overture
Rendering, Boom Supersonic Overture Boom Supersonic

With the retirement of the Concorde in 2003, commercial aviation lost speed-of-sound air travel. The legendary aircraft, capable of Mach 2 (1,350 mph), could fly from New York to London in only three hours, compared to eight for a regular plane. Boom Supersonic aims to return Mach speeds to the skies, with its Overture airliner. The XB-1 demonstrator is the first step.

On its recent test flight, the XB-1 climbed to 10,400 ft. and cruised at 277 mph. During the 15-minute mission, the test pilot extended and retracted the landing gear, assessed handling attributes, and used the digital stability augmentation system (roll damper). Additionally, tufting was applied to the right wing to measure airflow and confirm aerodynamics.

Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, said: “XB-1 had a fantastic second flight this morning. Initial results indicate we’ve successfully resolved the findings from Flight One and are excited to continue flight testing on the path to supersonic flight. I’m proud of the team. Today’s flight is another step toward the return of supersonic passenger travel.”

With two test flights complete, Boom will now expand the XB-1’s flight envelope up to and beyond Mach 1. Subsequent flights will include several test points measuring safe margin to flutter (aeroelastic vibration) boundaries, and performing system checks. Over the course of 10 tests, the plane will move closer and closer to supersonic speeds. 

The Overture already has 130 orders, including agreements with United Airlines, American Airlines, and Japan Airlines. It will run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and offer net-zero carbon performance. Its cruising speed will be Mach 1.7, and its range will be 4,250 nautical miles. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
