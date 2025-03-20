 Skip to main content
Emirates expands A350 service to these seven destinations

Emirates

Emirates will continue expanding its Airbus A350 network, adding service to Oslo, Tunis, Amman, Istanbul, Dammam, Ho Chi Minh City, and Baghdad. With more daily flights, the airline’s A350 schedule from Bahrain and Kuwait will also grow. Lastly, Bologna will receive its first A350 one month ahead of schedule, on June 1. 

The Emirates A350 offers three cabins and state-of-the-art tech

The Emirates A350 accommodates 312 passengers across three cabin classes. The Business Class cabin has space for 32 in a 1-2-1 configuration, with lie-flat seats and a mini-bar with snacks. Premium Economy has 21 seats, and Economy Class has room for 259 passengers. The newest onboard products complement the flight and high-tech offerings, consisting of wireless charging in Business Class, 60-watt USB-C charging on all seats, touchscreen call bell buttons on inflight ice screens, and the availability of two Bluetooth connections for headphones. 

Emirates new A350 service consists of the following (from Emirates):

  • Emirates will operate the A350 six times weekly (all days except for Tuesday) to Tunis on EK 747/748 from 1 June.*
  • Amman’s EK 905/906 will be served daily by the Emirates A350 from 1 June.*
  • Emirates’ A350 featuring the latest cabins will land in Istanbul for the first time to commence daily operations on EK 117/118 from 1 July.*
  • The Emirates A350’s first debut to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its Dammam services will start on 1 July on flights EK 827/828.*
  • The Emirates A350’s first foray into Southeast Asia will begin 1 August on the daily EK364/365 to Ho Chi Minh City.*
  • Emirates will operate its A350 to Baghdad three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday and Sunday) on EK 941/942 from 3 August.*
  • The Emirates A350 will debut in Oslo for the first time from 1 September on its daily EK 159/160.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said: “Our strategic A350 expansion across diverse geographies in the Middle East/GCC, Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia leverages the aircraft’s operational flexibility and efficiency, while offering more customers expanded premium travel options and the opportunity to experience our latest generation interiors like Business Class and Premium Economy along with plenty of thoughtful touches throughout every cabin, now available in more cities than ever before.” 

