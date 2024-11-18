A record number of drivers are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving.

As Thanksgiving approaches, AAA’s 2024 Travel Forecast predicts a record-breaking 79.9 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more from home during the holiday period. This figure marks a 1.7 million increase from last year and surpasses pre-pandemic travel levels by 2 million, making Thanksgiving 2024 one of the busiest in history.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that. AAA continues to see travel demand soar post-pandemic with our members looking for new adventures and memorable vacations.”

The most popular Thanksgiving destinations

When it comes to the most popular Thanksgiving destinations, warm-weather locations dominate the list. These are the top 10 Thanksgiving travel destinations, according to AAA’s report.

Orlando, Florida Miami, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida New York, New York Anaheim/Los Angeles, California Tampa, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii San Francisco, California Las Vegas, Nevada Atlanta, Georgia

Avoiding traffic: when to travel

AAA’s Thanksgiving Travel Forecast, in partnership with INRIX, provides key insights into when travelers should hit the road to dodge the holiday rush. According to the study, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons are the worst times to drive, with traffic congestion peaking as both holiday travelers and regular commuters flood the roads.

For those looking to avoid gridlock, Thanksgiving Day itself is the best time to travel. Highways and interstates are typically clear as most travelers have already reached their destinations.

When it’s time to head home, timing is everything. Drivers returning on Sunday should leave early in the morning to bypass the worst of the traffic. Travelers opting for Monday will face a mix of returning holiday drivers and work commuters, so driving in the early morning or late at night is preferable.