Explore the 10 best Thanksgiving destinations across the country.

As Thanksgiving approaches, many of us start dreaming about the perfect vacation to celebrate the holiday in style. If you’re looking for something beyond the traditional New York City experience, then we’ve got you covered. This year, why not explore some unique destinations that offer memorable festivities, delicious food, and a chance to create lasting memories with your family? From cute small towns to sunny escapes, we’ve rounded up the best Thanksgiving vacations that will help you make the most of this special time of year.

1. Lake Placid, New York

Lake Placid is a charming village located in New York’s Adirondack Mountains and is famous for its beautiful lake and outdoor adventures. You can hike, fish, bike, or camp to your heart’s content, and don’t miss the Lake Placid Olympic Museum, which celebrates the town’s history as a Winter Olympics host in 1932 and 1980. The downtown is also very walkable and is lined with charming shops and restaurants. Plus, the amazing fall foliage and easy access to the 6.1 million acres of Adirondack Park make it perfect for outdoor lovers.

2. Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach is the perfect spot for a holiday getaway, combining stunning beaches with world-class attractions. Visitors can check out fascinating museums, art galleries, and botanical gardens, all while soaking up the warm Florida sun. When it comes to dining and shopping, downtown Palm Beach and West Palm Beach offer plenty of options to satisfy your cravings. For a special Thanksgiving dinner, try the Thanksgiving buffet at Honeybelle for $95 per person, or savor a French-inspired meal at Pistache French Bistro for $90.

3. Pawhuska, Oklahoma

If you’ve ever whipped up one of The Pioneer Woman’s delicious recipes, why not take a trip to her hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, for a tasty Thanksgiving? You can visit the Pioneer Woman Mercantile, Ree Drummond’s popular restaurant, bakery, and store, where the food is just as wonderful as her recipes. While you’re in town, check out the beautiful Cathedral of the Osage and the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve for some natural beauty. Don’t miss a visit to the Old West Buffalo Company, where you can hand-feed bison and catch an evening show.

4. Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas, is one of the best Thanksgiving vacations you can take. Kick off your holiday with the exciting Turkey Trot, featuring a fun 5-mile race, live concerts, and tasty food. With the warm weather, you can explore the beautiful Zilker Botanical Garden and hike the scenic trails at Hamilton Greenbelt. Plus, Austin begins to sparkle with festive Christmas lights around this time, adding to the holiday charm.

5. Charlottesville, Virginia

Head over to Charlottesville, Virginia, for a special Thanksgiving weekend. This charming town is perfect for those looking to relax and enjoy local festivities. Several vineyards will host special events, like Barboursville Vineyards, which offers a delightful four-course feast paired with their award-winning wines. If you want to experience something unique, check out The Blessing of the Hounds. This annual event celebrates local fox hunting traditions with a blessing ceremony, bagpipes, and, of course, horses and hounds.

6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia is a fantastic spot for Thanksgiving celebrations, especially with its iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade, the oldest in the United States dating back to 1920. Expect a fun-filled day with lively music, spectacular performances, and giant floats and balloons. After the parade, get into the holiday spirit by visiting the Christmas Village at LOVE Park. This charming market features 120 rustic wooden cottages decorated with twinkling lights, showcasing a variety of local vendors.

7. Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is one of the best Thanksgiving vacations you can take, blending both history and local culture. This scenic port city on the Piscataqua River offers a chance to explore delightful boutiques and learn about its marine heritage. You’ll want to be sure to check out the Strawbery Banke Museum, which showcases 300 years of American history. For a delicious Thanksgiving dinner, head to Salt Kitchen & Bar, where you can indulge in a special three-course menu for $79.95 per person.

8. Kiawah Island, South Carolina

The hidden gem of Kiawah Island is located just 25 miles southwest of Charleston. This beautiful barrier island features a stunning 10-mile beach that’s ideal for walking or biking along the coast. The Kiawah Island Golf Resort goes all out for Thanksgiving with a lineup of dining and recreational events. Join the Thanksgiving buffet on the 28th, and don’t miss the Mingo Point Oyster Roast & BBQ on the 29th, where you can enjoy a riverside feast of oysters and Southern BBQ favorites.

9. Salem, Massachusetts

Salem may be famous for its October festivities, but visiting around Thanksgiving has its perks. With fewer crowds in November, you can enjoy decent weather and better prices while exploring this historic town. The local culinary scene has plenty to offer, from cozy cafes to delicious restaurants. You can also check out popular attractions like the Peabody-Essex Museum, the National Maritime Historic Site, and the iconic House of the Seven Gables.

10. Long Beach, California

If you want to escape the chill this Thanksgiving, Long Beach is the perfect destination. Whether you want to explore local attractions or simply relax on the sandy beaches, it’s worth adding to your holiday plans. A unique highlight is the Aquarium of the Pacific, where you can celebrate with the annual Thanksgiving Feast. Enjoy a buffet-style traditional spread on the Rooftop Veranda overlooking Rainbow Harbor, all while getting up close with over 12,000 marine animals.