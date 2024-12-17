 Skip to main content
The 2024 Tiger Panthera is a surprisingly cushy overlanding-ready pickup camper

Room for four, a massive battery bank, and the off-road chops to take you far, far off the beaten path.

Tiger Adventure Vehicles' all-new Panthera off-road pickup truck camper parked on a wooded road.
Tiger Adventure Vehicles

Georgia-based Tiger Adventure Vehicles has been not-so-quietly building overlanding rigs since well before most of today’s enthusiasts were born. For the first time ever, the company has expanded its lineup with the addition of the all-new Panthera 4×4 off-road camper. It’s a surprisingly cushy off-road-rig with all the comforts of home.

Get the details on Tiger Adventure Vehicles’ 2024 Panthera off-road camper

Overcab sleeping quarters with a queen mattress inside Tiger Adventure Vehicles' 2024 Panthera off-road camper.
Tiger Adventure Vehicles

Almost every Panthera starts life as a Ford F-350 (Tiger offers customization for other similar pickups) before being cut, cropped, and customized to within an inch of its life. The transformation swaps the pickup’s stock bed for a full-featured cabin with room for four to camp comfortably. That includes enough square footage to transport and sleep four adults. The primary sleeping quarters at the rear center on a modified queen bed with a wall-mounted TV, plenty of storage, an overhead vent fan, and USB outlets, too. It’s easily accessible via a slide-out wooden ladder. The standard dinette with a swivel table mount converts to a second bed to sleep the remaining passengers.

Convertible dinette/bed inside Tiger Adventure Vehicles' 2024 Panthera off-road camper truck.
Tiger Adventure Vehicles

Beyond the sleep space, there’s a fully enclosed wet bath, including a shower, a sink, a cassette toilet, and plenty of recessed shelving — all standard. The Panthera’s galley kitchen offers a surprisingly spacious countertop, plus all the essentials you could ever need for a full camp cook in the woods. That means a two-burner induction cooktop, a sink, a 122-liter combo fridge/freezer, a microwave, and gobs of storage. Artic Tern windows provide plenty of insulation and ventilation, while standard blinds and blackout shades guarantee privacy at camp.

Living quarters inside the Tiger Adventure Vehicles 2024 Panthera off-road camper pickup truck.
Tiger Adventure Vehicles

It all rides on a custom, rigid, unibody mount system that combines aluminum tubing and plate connections in key locations to properly secure the Panthera unit to the donor pickup. The entire cabin is spray-foam-insulated from roof to floor, making this a true four-season coach.

The Panthera was clearly designed with today’s digital nomads in mind. On the tech side, it’s built around a 400Ah lithium battery bank topped up by 400 watts of solar or a 30-amp shore connection for those rare times when you might want to camp at an actual campground. It’s all passed through a 2,000-watt inverter designed to keep your smartphones, tablets, laptops, digital cameras, and more humming for days in the backcountry. Plus, buyers can opt to add an extra 400Ah battery, 200 more watts of solar, and a beefier, 3,000-watt inverter.

Tiger Adventure Vehicles at the Overland Expo East

Spec your own Tiger Panthera off-road truck camper

Rear view of Tiger Adventure Vehicles' Panthera off-road truck camper parked in the woods.
Tiger Adventure Vehicles

Of course, these premium off-road truck campers are rarely cheap. The Panthera bases at just under $180,000 without the Ford F-350. Buyers can opt to provide their own donor vehicle or source one through Tiger Adventure Vehicles. While it’s purpose-built to match the design of a standard F-350 (with an eight-foot bed, no sunroof, and high/low range), Tiger can also work with Ram and Chevy trucks, too.

